Vipin Sahu: The Viral Paraglider

Vipin Sahu,24, from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, never imagined he would go viral on the internet. But his wildly-hilarious paragliding video left the whole of India in splits. Sahu is afraid of heights but when his friends coaxed him into a ride, he gave in. Though the ride didn't go as planned, Sahu is slightly more confident now and wants to go skydiving next. Go Vipin! ✌️ 😎