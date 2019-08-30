back
Vipin Sahu: The Viral Paraglider
Vipin Sahu,24, from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, never imagined he would go viral on the internet. But his wildly-hilarious paragliding video left the whole of India in splits. Sahu is afraid of heights but when his friends coaxed him into a ride, he gave in. Though the ride didn't go as planned, Sahu is slightly more confident now and wants to go skydiving next. Go Vipin! ✌️ 😎
08/30/2019 8:58 AM
