back

Vipin Sahu: The Viral Paraglider

Vipin Sahu,24, from Banda, Uttar Pradesh, never imagined he would go viral on the internet. But his wildly-hilarious paragliding video left the whole of India in splits. Sahu is afraid of heights but when his friends coaxed him into a ride, he gave in. Though the ride didn't go as planned, Sahu is slightly more confident now and wants to go skydiving next. Go Vipin! ✌️ 😎

08/30/2019 8:58 AM
  • 1.5m
  • 2.2k

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  2. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  3. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  4. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

  5. What Goes On Inside The Bigg Boss House?

  6. 3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

1301 comments

  • Sammya A.
    11/07/2019 15:03

    again 😂

  • Lalruatfeli R.
    10/20/2019 19:59

    hemi hi i en tawh em?🤣

  • Sumra H.
    10/19/2019 00:33

    pls watch this. We died laughing 😂

  • Pavan S.
    10/18/2019 19:47

    Shiva Singhania sheik

  • Žakir Ħ.
    10/17/2019 19:30

    thats why indian lunar landing fails

  • Engr B.
    10/17/2019 15:14

    , 🧐

  • Kusum A.
    10/17/2019 08:52

    Gaurav Khadka 😂😂😂😂

  • Mazhar K.
    10/17/2019 07:44

    Muhammad Abdullah

  • Fabi A.
    10/17/2019 07:43

    Klassischer

  • Christophe M.
    10/16/2019 20:32

    😂😂😂

  • Richard X.
    10/16/2019 18:49

    Lmao! He’s a flying Vagina.

  • Θανος Γ.
    10/16/2019 15:45

    Κατερινα Γκεγκα

  • Inairus N.
    10/16/2019 12:04

    This kind of person is the job hazard to professional paragliders.

  • Pavi G.
    10/16/2019 09:17

    legend

  • Maheen S.
    10/16/2019 08:50

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Laoth L.
    10/16/2019 08:30

    😂😂😂😂

  • Anh P.
    10/16/2019 01:54

    1:50 này này này này nàyyy :)))

  • Addy M.
    10/15/2019 08:21

    watch this

  • Albert J.
    10/15/2019 06:31

    lets go for skydiving 😂

  • Sana S.
    10/15/2019 04:30

    have you guys seen this video?? 😂