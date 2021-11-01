Virat Kohli On Why Communal Trolls Lack Spine

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
Sarfraz H.06/11/2021 14:03
He stood up for shami and bastards again abuse him and his daughter... Such a shameful act
Sebastian P.06/11/2021 03:26
That is great from you man, keep it up.
Babil L.06/11/2021 02:42
Change captain nub virat
Kishore K.06/11/2021 01:38
Only 1 or 2 members blamed shami and Kohli .I am not supporting those people who abusing and used vulgar words. But It’s quite common for celebrities.Even our P.M,Rahul Gandhi,heroines,heros daily trolled by netizens.So don’t take there trolls as serious
Andrew D.05/11/2021 16:52
Great captain.. good luck.. all the team members are heroes.. it's afterall a TEAM game.
A V.05/11/2021 16:03
I don't give fuk to cricket & bullywood since June 2020. If Kohli is a real man he should come forward & say cricket is a scam & mafias play a big role in it, and your marriage in Italy funded by international mafias. Till then you can continue calling people spineless.
Bhanu P.05/11/2021 10:26
is a good batsman but an Arrogant Dumb Head person
Shahab A.05/11/2021 07:43
Happy birthday to King Kohli🎂🎂🎂🎂
Anwer O.04/11/2021 23:39
Virat, you have spoken like a true sportsman. This nonsense of trolling of players including yourself shows the break down of society in some sectors. I can bet some of these trollers have never played any proper cricket. Wish you luck as Team India tries its best to get into semi final.
Tarh T.04/11/2021 19:43
Well said kuttho k Karan.... Yeh Saab bath players ko Sunnah parte h
Aasma S.04/11/2021 17:16
Wow..... Fools always speak rubbish 🚮 this how wise men speaks🗣
Paul S.04/11/2021 12:46
Very well spoken Virat. kudos to you
Abhishek M.04/11/2021 12:19
are ise or advertisments do yr.. pesa chiye ise or
Shamika S.04/11/2021 10:10
It's a game! Somebody wins somebody loses, it isn't a matter of life and death. There are more issues that need this kind of outrage that can actually be impactful in changing the society and governance for the better.
བཀྲ་ཤིས .04/11/2021 06:39
Need more hard-work.. billion dream awaited
Syed S.04/11/2021 06:08
Kohli a great captain
Aditya D.03/11/2021 20:18
The only reason people are targeting the Indian cricket team is because they are THE CHOSEN 11 OF A NEARLY 150 crore population country!! And their performance was worse than even gully cricket players! Like what?! Yes, that much hate is not what they deserve! But postive criticism should be approved and accepted gladly..
Doha S.03/11/2021 20:10
Your stand for shami is right even all indian does apart from weed takers✅ but it was a tweet conspiracy from Pakistan 🇵🇰 dude..please check twitter and get confirmed.
Narendra N.03/11/2021 19:39
For him some fake accounts absuing shami represent entire india in that too most if the accounts are pakistani orgin this guy is pathetic with his propaganda
Narendra N.03/11/2021 19:38
Nahi tu ads hi karle