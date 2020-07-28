back
Visually-Impaired Student Scores 96.6% In Class 12
“I had never imagined I’d achieve this” Despite all the setbacks, visually impaired Harleen Kaur topped the class 12 CBSE board examinations in her school.
07/28/2020 1:27 PM
66 comments
Paramananda P.4 days
🌹👏👍
Henry D.08/02/2020 08:15
well done Harlem.theres no stopping u now.
Daychie T.08/01/2020 07:42
❤️🙏 more power to you sister .
Asha S.08/01/2020 06:39
Congrats Harleen God bless you 👌👌👍
Bharathy R.07/31/2020 09:46
Congratulations 🎉🎊 and all the best to you ...
Urmila G.07/31/2020 09:29
Congratulations beta.very well done.
Sheikh M.07/29/2020 20:05
You are a Live Example of Iron Determination Harleen.....God Bless you Beta for Proving the Proverb into Reality " Where there is a Will there is Way " Lots of Love and Best Wishes. Salute to your Rock Solid Determination and as well as your Parents. Don't Stop Many a Miles To GO
Amna S.07/29/2020 19:56
Congratulations to this beauty ♥️
Veena B.07/29/2020 18:13
God bless u beta .tum asli hero ho.
Namitha M.07/29/2020 16:15
Congrats dearrr💕💞
Rehan07/29/2020 15:38
Congrats Sister❤️
Patricia P.07/29/2020 15:29
God bless you keep it up
Athar G.07/29/2020 13:49
Mubarak
Kishan S.07/29/2020 12:11
Good
Aakash B.07/29/2020 11:58
kaisi dhakkad h dhakkad h kaisi dhakkad h????
Piyush M.07/29/2020 11:37
Congratulations.. God bless u
Shanthi S.07/29/2020 09:20
God bless you . Best wishes for a very bright future .
Deepika J.07/29/2020 08:28
Congratulations. Wish you best.
Deepmala J.07/29/2020 08:23
Bravo God bless u
Shivansh P.07/29/2020 07:01
Congratulations🎉🎊🎁