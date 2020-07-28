back

Visually-Impaired Student Scores 96.6% In Class 12

“I had never imagined I’d achieve this” Despite all the setbacks, visually impaired Harleen Kaur topped the class 12 CBSE board examinations in her school.

07/28/2020 1:27 PM
  • 78.6k
  • 73

66 comments

  • Paramananda P.
    4 days

    🌹👏👍

  • Henry D.
    08/02/2020 08:15

    well done Harlem.theres no stopping u now.

  • Daychie T.
    08/01/2020 07:42

    ❤️🙏 more power to you sister .

  • Asha S.
    08/01/2020 06:39

    Congrats Harleen God bless you 👌👌👍

  • Bharathy R.
    07/31/2020 09:46

    Congratulations 🎉🎊 and all the best to you ...

  • Urmila G.
    07/31/2020 09:29

    Congratulations beta.very well done.

  • Sheikh M.
    07/29/2020 20:05

    You are a Live Example of Iron Determination Harleen.....God Bless you Beta for Proving the Proverb into Reality " Where there is a Will there is Way " Lots of Love and Best Wishes. Salute to your Rock Solid Determination and as well as your Parents. Don't Stop Many a Miles To GO

  • Amna S.
    07/29/2020 19:56

    Congratulations to this beauty ♥️

  • Veena B.
    07/29/2020 18:13

    God bless u beta .tum asli hero ho.

  • Namitha M.
    07/29/2020 16:15

    Congrats dearrr💕💞

  • Rehan
    07/29/2020 15:38

    Congrats Sister❤️

  • Patricia P.
    07/29/2020 15:29

    God bless you keep it up

  • Athar G.
    07/29/2020 13:49

    Mubarak

  • Kishan S.
    07/29/2020 12:11

    Good

  • Aakash B.
    07/29/2020 11:58

    kaisi dhakkad h dhakkad h kaisi dhakkad h????

  • Piyush M.
    07/29/2020 11:37

    Congratulations.. God bless u

  • Shanthi S.
    07/29/2020 09:20

    God bless you . Best wishes for a very bright future .

  • Deepika J.
    07/29/2020 08:28

    Congratulations. Wish you best.

  • Deepmala J.
    07/29/2020 08:23

    Bravo God bless u

  • Shivansh P.
    07/29/2020 07:01

    Congratulations🎉🎊🎁

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

