Vivek Oberoi and the sins he's committed

Vivek Oberoi tells Brut about his weirdest auditions and the films he shouldn't have done.😯

17/04/2022 8:27 AM
30 comments

  • Sunil T.
    2 days

    He shouldn't have done Modi the movie was really bad no story no acting just propaganda

  • Zéèshâñ Ä.
    2 days

    Baaten achi ki

  • Shabbir A.
    2 days

    The most underrated star of bollywood

  • Bengia R.
    3 days

    He looks like johnny depp.lol

  • Danyal B.
    3 days

    Apka sab se bara paap. Modi ki biopic hai. Or usme over acting us se bhi bara paap hai.

  • Imran A.
    3 days

    Yeah calling salman bhai was his biggest sin for which he is regretting till date

  • Thakur D.
    4 days

    😍😊🥰🥰

  • Karishma V.
    4 days

    The most unforgivable sin: Acting in the Modi biopic.

  • Ayaz K.
    4 days

    I still like this young look. Ideal for many who were teenager when Saathiya was premiered.

  • Buddhaditya M.
    4 days

    Filter line gr8

  • Manish H.
    4 days

    1st q&a 00.30

  • Anurag R.
    4 days

    The most underrated star of bollywood

  • Rahul D.
    4 days

    No one could do better than when it’s a gangster role. Company, Shootout At Lokhandwala… Irreplaceable.

  • Salman M.
    4 days

    Modern mooooodieee

  • Tania K.
    4 days

    good actor

  • Hussain P.
    5 days

    Such a good looking and talented actor. But some bad luck and some bad choices ruined his careee.

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Memes aren't always harmless. But Vivek Oberoi may have gone too far with this one...

  • Anindya B.
    5 days

    it was not paap but pyar ke chakkar mein tum baap banne Gaye 😆...bhai tu normal hai, lekin tere profession mein tu beh Gaya...

  • Fauzia K.
    5 days

    Last nail on his coffin was portraying Mudizee

  • Mohxin K.
    5 days

    paaps

