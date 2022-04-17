back
Vivek Oberoi and the sins he's committed
Vivek Oberoi tells Brut about his weirdest auditions and the films he shouldn't have done.😯
17/04/2022 8:27 AM
- 238.5K
- 1.1K
- 32
And even more
- 4:46
Aishwarya and Abhishek: Good friends, great partners
- 5:05
How to say “No way, José!” to controversial comedy
- 5:20
Aparshakti Khurana demystifies myths about Bollywood
- 3:01
5 Northeastern actors who are creating waves in Bollywood
- 2:17
Vivek Oberoi and the sins he's committed
- 3:01
The comedian’s life beyond comedy
30 comments
Sunil T.2 days
He shouldn't have done Modi the movie was really bad no story no acting just propaganda
Zéèshâñ Ä.2 days
Baaten achi ki
Shabbir A.2 days
The most underrated star of bollywood
Bengia R.3 days
He looks like johnny depp.lol
Danyal B.3 days
Apka sab se bara paap. Modi ki biopic hai. Or usme over acting us se bhi bara paap hai.
Imran A.3 days
Yeah calling salman bhai was his biggest sin for which he is regretting till date
Thakur D.4 days
😍😊🥰🥰
Karishma V.4 days
The most unforgivable sin: Acting in the Modi biopic.
Ayaz K.4 days
I still like this young look. Ideal for many who were teenager when Saathiya was premiered.
Buddhaditya M.4 days
Filter line gr8
Manish H.4 days
1st q&a 00.30
Anurag R.4 days
The most underrated star of bollywood
Rahul D.4 days
No one could do better than when it’s a gangster role. Company, Shootout At Lokhandwala… Irreplaceable.
Salman M.4 days
Modern mooooodieee
Tania K.4 days
good actor
Hussain P.5 days
Such a good looking and talented actor. But some bad luck and some bad choices ruined his careee.
Brut India5 days
Memes aren't always harmless. But Vivek Oberoi may have gone too far with this one...
Anindya B.5 days
it was not paap but pyar ke chakkar mein tum baap banne Gaye 😆...bhai tu normal hai, lekin tere profession mein tu beh Gaya...
Fauzia K.5 days
Last nail on his coffin was portraying Mudizee
Mohxin K.5 days
paaps