Washing The Coronavirus Off Your Hands

How much water you are wasting.. the tap is running
27 comments
Nishi S.13 hours
How much water you are wasting.. the tap is running
Jayesh W.a day
https://www.facebook.com/689510301177180/posts/2584867721641419/
Terry H.2 days
https://www.facebook.com/1172333421/posts/10218998120641946/
Jyothi J.2 days
Plz close tap while washing hands dont waste water
Neeta A.2 days
Sachin is teaching us how to waste water. Once the palm is wet close the tap thn apply soap lather and thn whn done open the tap let the water flow and wash your hands
Rani M.2 days
Don’t waste water , While rubbing fingers .Turn off the pipe.
Sayed H.2 days
Don't wast water
Neha P.2 days
That's so much water being wasted. Turn off the knob while you're lathering up!!!
Ajay S.2 days
But don't forget to close the Tap.
Shanon G.2 days
I rub my finger tips together back and forth when lathered I find it cleans under my nails better, and this method with soap is far more affective than hand sanitiser which isn't really good at all, kinda grosses me out people who rely on that hand sanitiser without ever washing their hands properly
Shanon G.2 days
The feeling you get when you realise a person relying on hand sanitiser and never washing their hands, wants to shake your hand or hands you something and it's like nope ....
Md S.2 days
But Modi ji said Namasthe can help to stay away from Corona virus 🤑🤑 but He only said again don't believe rumours 🤔🤐🤑
Deepa C.2 days
Also please stop spitting and blowing your nose onto the ground. No point spreading germs to other people this way, and then washing your own hands.
Farhan S.3 days
In case there's no water available nearby is it ok to use cow pee?
Anjum S.3 days
Alhumdulillah I do not only this but wazu 5 times a day so its gr8 practice. Guys plz while layering ur hands and rubbing ur palm and all plz see that u close the tap . Do not waste water.
Ayesha R.3 days
Atleast close the tap while using the soap and rubbing Ur hands🤦 why wasting so much water
Anshul S.3 days
Don't waste water , let corona kill you.
CA P.3 days
Whosoever made this videos needs a lesson on "best way to use a tap to wash hands"
Krishna C.3 days
And in making, they wasted a lot of water. 🤦🏻♂️
Keshri C.3 days
Please close the tap after wetting your hands,there is no need to keep the tap open and continuously wasting water while rubbing your hands.After rubbing the hands in the ways you mentioned,open the tap once again and wash them thoroughly.☺ Thankyou!