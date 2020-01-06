back

Watch This Dog Being Rescued From A Well

This dog was looking for food when it slipped down a 40-foot deep well. This is what happened next...😲

05/31/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 06/01/2020 9:19 AM
61 comments

  • Iqbal S.
    11 hours

    Gbu all

  • Dorothy M.
    18 hours

    God bless you

  • Ningthou K.
    a day

    Great

  • Nitish K.
    4 days

    These guys(Brut India) are really cunning, they share these kind of posts to gather public and Then they will post a Propoganda and a false narrative using manipulative editing, Really the devils are at work here!

  • Ali A.
    4 days

    You guys done a great job 👍👍👍

  • Angel H.
    5 days

    Keralites plz learn from this man...how to treat a voiceless animals..BLUE CROSS, PETA NEEEDED...

  • Rashmi T.
    5 days

    God bless you guys

  • Ekta K.
    5 days

    And then we have these monsters in Kerela who killed the mother and the baby. Justice is needed

  • Datreyee B.
    5 days

    ♥️

  • Kurush D.
    5 days

    💐🙏

  • Abhishek S.
    6 days

    Blame modi for this. Come on

  • Shruti J.
    6 days

    he looks so weak tho :(

  • Sanjay M.
    6 days

    Good job 👍👍👍

  • Sujatha T.
    6 days

    God bless you sll

  • Asha S.
    6 days

    Good job

  • Akash S.
    6 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Tiaraa S.
    6 days

    Hats off to this man who saved this distraughted animal. God's Grace will be on to him always 🙏🙏🙏

  • Mandira D.
    7 days

    Thank you all of you guys

  • Bhavna P.
    06/01/2020 16:24

    Salute to him

  • Vishwanathan M.
    06/01/2020 12:44

    God bless you sir