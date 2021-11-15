What Exactly Happened In Tripura

The Life Of Tipu Sultan
50 comments
Khan S.15/11/2021 19:56
Stop killing innocent Muslims and other casts in India , 😡
Rohan S.13/11/2021 16:54
Brut wants to create tension in India.And it is a danger to our secularism,don't use words like Hindus or Muslims here.Brut don't try to create tension in our country
סרוואר ב.13/11/2021 08:59
Govt should ask the rioters to pay now.
Souvik S.12/11/2021 22:58
Tripura police doing good job. Those who spread fake news must be punished.
Afnan A.12/11/2021 05:42
UAPA lagao bass...
Abhishek D.12/11/2021 03:27
🥰
Amjad K.12/11/2021 02:19
Allah tamam ummatemussalma ki hifazat farma amen
अविनाश श.12/11/2021 00:36
First they vandalise durga Temple and after backfiring as usual they play victim card
Aahmed W.11/11/2021 12:28
Who's is this bloody ram 🐏😳 Tell me Bloody mob lynching mallawii criminal vandalized mosques 🕌
Pàl A.11/11/2021 09:28
Yeh to sala honahi tha 😁
Sameer B.11/11/2021 06:03
C**tiya bhakts who cry about hindu khatre mai hai wont talk abt this shit show now ? Drowned neckdeep in the pool of bigotry full of hatred and saffron terror.
Biswa R.11/11/2021 04:19
Do you hire brain dead people to write? Otherwise how can you compare the scale of bangladesh anti hindu riots with one incident in tripura..
Kishan S.11/11/2021 01:46
Jay Sheer Ram
Imran S.10/11/2021 20:43
Welcome to new India
Mohd S.10/11/2021 20:29
They don’t have another job. Sick mentality.
Exploring H.10/11/2021 10:12
Save Muslims of India
Hitesh A.10/11/2021 08:28
Tripura is filled with illegal Bangladeshis . For those who don't know.
Raveendran P.10/11/2021 07:08
DIG himself admitted that masjids and homes of muslims are vandalised and set on fire by VHP protestors and their leaders claim they have no role in it.Instead of booking arsonists bjp govt is targetting thise who oppose talibanism by RSS led sangh pariwar.Supreme court should suo motto take up the case as high court of Agartala become a supporter of murderous attacks by RSS led by chief minister.
Aliya N.10/11/2021 06:32
These are the real terrorists
Rishita B.10/11/2021 05:59
This is a secular media page which is against hindu i think