What Ganguly Makes Of Kohli. Circa 2019

If you got the feeling Ganguly and Kohli are at odds with each other, here's Dada endorsing the skipper back in 2019.

16/12/2021 12:51 PM
31 comments

  • Rakesh K.
    19/12/2021 06:50

    Rip BCCI 😠

  • Patrick O.
    19/12/2021 05:58

    Way back in 2000s I respect Paji alot and he is my second next to The Wall but time pass he become like none other than Bollywood actor and actress ! Ty 😂

  • Sanjay C.
    17/12/2021 22:39

    Ganguly is most arrogant person we ever had in Indian team! He lied on national television!

  • Deepak S.
    17/12/2021 16:38

    Love u Dada ❤️💞

  • Jatin T.
    17/12/2021 12:42

    Everything and everybody is replaceable!

  • Deshan K.
    17/12/2021 12:38

    Best of best incharge ! Good luck to Saurav !

  • Sam E.
    17/12/2021 11:49

    Its not all about captain Its a team effort to win big events

  • Nisar A.
    17/12/2021 09:32

    Jay shah must be laughing 😁

  • Sakshi A.
    17/12/2021 09:03

    He started it. Late akkal aaya issey

  • Swapnil K.
    17/12/2021 09:02

    And you are the most Coward man in bcci...naam ka prince.

  • Priyanka D.
    17/12/2021 04:08

    It's not abt being at odds with each other... it's about being arrogance of Kohli that needs to be addressed, in the interest of the nation🙏

  • Manoj R.
    17/12/2021 03:57

    Karma repeats, remember wat kohli did to kumble ....

  • Devesh M.
    17/12/2021 01:49

    Opinions can change

  • Remnalal H.
    17/12/2021 01:32

    Please Mr. Sourav Ganguly stays away from BCCI.

  • Abhinav A.
    16/12/2021 21:24

    Dada is best .

  • Foji I.
    16/12/2021 19:14

    Very good Dada, there is none of player above team. Cricket is game of a team not a single man player game. Virat is great player and no about it, but when it come team matter he, should be above team.

  • Shihab H.
    16/12/2021 18:16

    I don't think there is any worthy captain in Team India at the moment than Virat. He has all the qualities that a captain needs to have. His aggression is his greatest strength, which is essential to give the team a lead from the front as a captain. The only thing that was seen was that he did not win any ICC trophy during his tenure as captain but did not see how much rhythm the team had at that time? During this time, Team India has spent an impressive amount in each of the ICC trophies. What is not in his personal cricket life and captaincy? I think Virat is the most successful cricketer in the history of cricket. Then why this irrational decision in a hurry? I want justis for virat !

  • James S.
    16/12/2021 17:59

    Now it's almost end of 2021.... In 2 years lot of changes happens

  • Dipak S.
    16/12/2021 17:41

    I don't think dada or bcci did any wrong to VK coz India didn't won any major tournaments since VK in captaincy and last 2 and half years he's out of form, total five years in captaincy is not less time for any team. still he's in team and its enough to give respecting he's contribution. Let Sharma ji ka ladka a chance to lead full time in White ball cricket. Bcci shud come out and say we appointed Rohit Sharma as white ball captain and its management and selectors decision. Thats it.

  • Andrew P.
    16/12/2021 17:32

    Parents know what's best for us . So does dada what's best for Indian cricket ❤️

