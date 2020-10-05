back

What Happens After Overcoming A Covid-19 Infection?

For some Covid-19 patients, the battle doesn't end with the infection. They are left with long-lasting symptoms of the disease. Two such survivors shared their experience with Brut.

02/10/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 05/10/2020 7:36 AM
86 comments

  • Pratiksha W.
    5 hours

    I have come out of Covid,and now practicing Yog.Pranaayaam has really helped a lot in regularising my breathing and building up my stamina

  • Ashish P.
    7 hours

    that guy is doing push-ups with mask on, dude you are cutting your oxygen of-course you will feel short of breath, tiredness.

  • Mehmood C.
    10 hours

    Tiredness and anxiety is on high level after covid treatment.

  • Tanushree M.
    19 hours

    ei video ta dekhis This is just f***ing scary.

  • Ananda C.
    a day

    I also had the virus in July. I am 62 years old and relatively healthy. But after having the virus I am unable to sleep. Constant headache and tired. I used to walk for an hour every day. Nowadays I am breathless easily.

  • Ananda C.
    a day

    I also t had hh

  • Sanghamitra R.
    a day

    Would like to know If anybody experiencing anosmia since more than 2 months even after testing negative ..

  • Karan C.
    a day

    : Please take it seriously. See yeh log kya bol rahe.

  • Hemant T.
    a day

    Thank you so much for information.

  • Pritika B.
    2 days

    watch this and do take care n proper rest

  • Sandeep L.
    2 days

    Still there are some people be like "अमीरो की बीमारी है अपने को नही होगा" 😑

  • Rajeshwari S.
    2 days

    Shiva kumar

  • Shashi N.
    2 days

    Thank you for sharing I am just recovering from COVID and facing similar problems. I was wondering wether that was normal

  • Tenzin K.
    2 days

    How much they get paid for this

  • Gitanjali M.
    2 days

    True. Very true.

  • Sakshi M.
    2 days

    please see this.

  • Aswini K.
    2 days

    ICMR has denied the reinfection. I.e if a person contracted for covid19 once can't be contracted with that again.

  • Vaibhavi D.
    3 days

    But unko virus hua kaise? Yeh toh bataya hi nahi. And 12000 steps, girnar Parvat chadh ke dikha do toh manu.

  • Aaron H.
    3 days

    Overcome something that doesn’t exist

  • Moneesha F.
    3 days

    Don't exercise with mask .

