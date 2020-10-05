back
What Happens After Overcoming A Covid-19 Infection?
For some Covid-19 patients, the battle doesn't end with the infection. They are left with long-lasting symptoms of the disease. Two such survivors shared their experience with Brut.
02/10/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 05/10/2020 7:36 AM
86 comments
Pratiksha W.5 hours
I have come out of Covid,and now practicing Yog.Pranaayaam has really helped a lot in regularising my breathing and building up my stamina
Ashish P.7 hours
that guy is doing push-ups with mask on, dude you are cutting your oxygen of-course you will feel short of breath, tiredness.
Mehmood C.10 hours
Tiredness and anxiety is on high level after covid treatment.
Tanushree M.19 hours
ei video ta dekhis This is just f***ing scary.
Ananda C.a day
I also had the virus in July. I am 62 years old and relatively healthy. But after having the virus I am unable to sleep. Constant headache and tired. I used to walk for an hour every day. Nowadays I am breathless easily.
Ananda C.a day
Sanghamitra R.a day
Would like to know If anybody experiencing anosmia since more than 2 months even after testing negative ..
Karan C.a day
: Please take it seriously. See yeh log kya bol rahe.
Hemant T.a day
Thank you so much for information.
Pritika B.2 days
watch this and do take care n proper rest
Sandeep L.2 days
Still there are some people be like "अमीरो की बीमारी है अपने को नही होगा" 😑
Rajeshwari S.2 days
Shashi N.2 days
Thank you for sharing I am just recovering from COVID and facing similar problems. I was wondering wether that was normal
Tenzin K.2 days
Gitanjali M.2 days
Sakshi M.2 days
Aswini K.2 days
ICMR has denied the reinfection. I.e if a person contracted for covid19 once can't be contracted with that again.
Vaibhavi D.3 days
But unko virus hua kaise? Yeh toh bataya hi nahi. And 12000 steps, girnar Parvat chadh ke dikha do toh manu.
Aaron H.3 days
Moneesha F.3 days
Don't exercise with mask .