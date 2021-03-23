What Happens To Used Flowers In Temples?
Mehvish S.14 minutes
isko Yamuna mein start kardo
Mamta A.36 minutes
Superb 👍
Nilofer F.43 minutes
Great job
Arjun K.an hour
Baniya ka dimmag😜
Ananya A.2 hours
woaaaah! Didn't know that! This is the story if PHOOL
Sunika A.2 hours
Incredibly smart idea.. 💕
Neelesh T.2 hours
Now you recycle tempel flowers and make isencence sticks (Agarbatti) which has pesticide and insectiside when people burn this sticks in temple and home more air pollution will increase and people will breath toxic fragrance and then ash will be thrown in ganges so more pollution.
Aastha K.2 hours
I have been using PHOOL for quite some time, it's feels so much pure and clear than those earlier brands, which has gone into mass production.
Meeta B.3 hours
great job
Anamika P.3 hours
Really good effort to save environmental
Falguni B.3 hours
👌👌👌👌👏👏👏🙏
Maheshi C.3 hours
Really very very stunning start and initiation
Poonam G.3 hours
Baniye hi aisa nek kaam ker sakte hein...jai ho.
Ramadevi I.4 hours
Great contribution to Society.He must be honoured for his idea and creating employment for many while protecting the rivers.
Hervé F.4 hours
Good initiative 👏🏽 It's good for the environment and he gives a job to a lot of women. Best wishes of success to him.
Abd R.4 hours
Sadly Incense sticks also cause a lot of respiratory problems, like asthma COPD and pulmonary fibrosis
Sadhana S.4 hours
Way to go .....👍
Akshay S.5 hours
these are good
Satish S.5 hours
Good THINKING sir. Skills AND abilities are important IN this SITUATION.
Ahmad A.5 hours
Govt. should encourage more of such startups & help them with low interest loan... It's environment related afterall..