What Happens To Used Flowers In Temples?

A start-up in Kanpur has found a way to reuse flowers discarded by temples.

23/03/2021 5:27 AM
    What Happens To Used Flowers In Temples?

50 comments

  • Mehvish S.
    14 minutes

    isko Yamuna mein start kardo

  • Mamta A.
    36 minutes

    Superb 👍

  • Nilofer F.
    43 minutes

    Great job

  • Arjun K.
    an hour

    Baniya ka dimmag😜

  • Ananya A.
    2 hours

    woaaaah! Didn't know that! This is the story if PHOOL

  • Sunika A.
    2 hours

    Incredibly smart idea.. 💕

  • Neelesh T.
    2 hours

    Now you recycle tempel flowers and make isencence sticks (Agarbatti) which has pesticide and insectiside when people burn this sticks in temple and home more air pollution will increase and people will breath toxic fragrance and then ash will be thrown in ganges so more pollution.

  • Aastha K.
    2 hours

    I have been using PHOOL for quite some time, it's feels so much pure and clear than those earlier brands, which has gone into mass production.

  • Meeta B.
    3 hours

    great job

  • Anamika P.
    3 hours

    Really good effort to save environmental

  • Falguni B.
    3 hours

    👌👌👌👌👏👏👏🙏

  • Maheshi C.
    3 hours

    Really very very stunning start and initiation

  • Poonam G.
    3 hours

    Baniye hi aisa nek kaam ker sakte hein...jai ho.

  • Ramadevi I.
    4 hours

    Great contribution to Society.He must be honoured for his idea and creating employment for many while protecting the rivers.

  • Hervé F.
    4 hours

    Good initiative 👏🏽 It's good for the environment and he gives a job to a lot of women. Best wishes of success to him.

  • Abd R.
    4 hours

    Sadly Incense sticks also cause a lot of respiratory problems, like asthma COPD and pulmonary fibrosis

  • Sadhana S.
    4 hours

    Way to go .....👍

  • Akshay S.
    5 hours

    these are good

  • Satish S.
    5 hours

    Good THINKING sir. Skills AND abilities are important IN this SITUATION.

  • Ahmad A.
    5 hours

    Govt. should encourage more of such startups & help them with low interest loan... It's environment related afterall..

