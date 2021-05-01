back

What Happens When Pet Parents Get Covid-19?

The Dog House in Pune came to the rescue of pets whose humans were unable to take care of them during the second wave of Covid-19.

01/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 62.3K
  • 28

21 comments

  • Pooja K.
    a day

    Appreciation!!

  • Jazz K.
    2 days

    ❤☺

  • Bini W.
    2 days

    Can u send me cats?

  • Sudha R.
    2 days

    Good job and good heart 🙏

  • Sulabh G.
    2 days

    This is exactly what we need right now 👏👏👏

  • Prachi P.
    2 days

    If we could just do this for the people and children who live in slums

  • Satakshi C.
    2 days

    I wish govt. will think about those children too who have lost their parents in their pandemic .

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Great 👌

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Hi 😊

  • Logic K.
    3 days

    The pet gets upset

  • Nehaa R.
    3 days

    Can i adopt

  • GyanWang G.
    3 days

    Don't wanna see such biased seemingly good work when there's tons of street dogs left unattended n uncared. No need to bring this as a news.

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    Congratulations for their work. I encourage them to continue. It's good for humans and pets.

  • Ravi G.
    3 days

    Wonderful work ! 🙏🏾

  • Archana M.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️

  • Samyak A.
    3 days

    Adopt don't shop.

  • Rajeev B.
    3 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3743003465809853&id=100003007100331 मोदी फेल पीएम है

  • Akshaydeep S.
    3 days

    Very good initiative but i BAL NARENDRA is roaming around and is missing from your dog house

  • Mita G.
    3 days

    Respect 🤗

  • Subramonian K.
    3 days

    Good service

