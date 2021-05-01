back
What Happens When Pet Parents Get Covid-19?
The Dog House in Pune came to the rescue of pets whose humans were unable to take care of them during the second wave of Covid-19.
01/05/2021 4:27 PM
21 comments
Pooja K.a day
Appreciation!!
Jazz K.2 days
❤☺
Bini W.2 days
Can u send me cats?
Sudha R.2 days
Good job and good heart 🙏
Sulabh G.2 days
This is exactly what we need right now 👏👏👏
Prachi P.2 days
If we could just do this for the people and children who live in slums
Satakshi C.2 days
I wish govt. will think about those children too who have lost their parents in their pandemic .
Rajesh S.2 days
Great 👌
Rajesh S.2 days
Hi 😊
Logic K.3 days
The pet gets upset
Nehaa R.3 days
Can i adopt
GyanWang G.3 days
Don't wanna see such biased seemingly good work when there's tons of street dogs left unattended n uncared. No need to bring this as a news.
Hervé F.3 days
Congratulations for their work. I encourage them to continue. It's good for humans and pets.
Ravi G.3 days
Wonderful work ! 🙏🏾
Archana M.3 days
❤️❤️
Samyak A.3 days
Adopt don't shop.
Rajeev B.3 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3743003465809853&id=100003007100331 मोदी फेल पीएम है
Akshaydeep S.3 days
Very good initiative but i BAL NARENDRA is roaming around and is missing from your dog house
Mita G.3 days
Respect 🤗
Subramonian K.3 days
Good service