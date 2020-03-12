back

What Happens When You're Quarantined?

A vlogger documents his stay in a coronavirus isolation ward of a government hospital in Kannur, Kerala.😷

03/12/2020 2:21 PMupdated: 03/12/2020 2:23 PM
210 comments

  • Vishnu K.
    3 hours

  • Basith T.
    4 hours

  • Arundhuti S.
    5 hours

    were you talking about this guys?

  • Jacob J.
    5 hours

    U r wearing the mask wrong

  • MìDhùñ S.
    5 hours

    Malayali is always awesome... 🥰🔥

  • Nandu A.
    6 hours

    Well the Thing is We have These Kind of People to Inspire and we have really Opposite Type of people to spoil it.

  • Muhammed A.
    6 hours

    മലയാളികൾ ലൈക്ക് അടിച്ചേ...💓

  • Ameer S.
    7 hours

  • AL A.
    7 hours

    Kerala Has Role Model in the world. Great work by kerala goverment

  • SivaRanjini U.
    13 hours

  • Ashraf T.
    14 hours

  • Shyam K.
    15 hours

    മല്ലു ട്രാവലർ മുത്താണ് മലയാളികൾ ഇതിലെ ഇതിലെ

  • Sangeeth Z.
    16 hours

  • Ambrabnul H.
    17 hours

    ആരും പേടിക്കണ്ട സേവാഭാരതി ഉള്ളഒടത്തോളംകാലം. ♥

  • വെത്യസ്തൻ ഞ.
    17 hours

    No BJP, No RSS Malayalees Happy

  • Tousiya A.
    18 hours

    Wat if he gets corona virus from the isolation ward from some other patient

  • Fatima Z.
    18 hours

    It’s stressful ☹️ He is making it look so cool, but somehow it’s making me even more nervous.

  • Jithin M.
    19 hours

    this is how our government taking precautions against this situation. This is in my state kerala. The language he used here is malayalam my mother tung 😍

  • Akhil K.
    19 hours

    Kerala🥰🥰🥰

  • Sandhu J.
    21 hours

    രെജെത്ത് ആർമ്മിക്ക് സ്വയം ഉളുപ്പ് തോന്നാനുള്ള കമന്റ്‌... 😊