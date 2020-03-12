Delhi Doctor Answers Coronavirus FAQs
What Happens When You're Quarantined?
TBT: the 2003 SARS outbreak
A Chant, A Song, An Effigy: It’s India Vs. Coronavirus
PM's Handy Recap On COVID 19
Washing The Coronavirus Off Your Hands
Vishnu K.3 hours
Shakkirrr broooi🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Basith T.4 hours
🤙
Arundhuti S.5 hours
were you talking about this guys?
Jacob J.5 hours
U r wearing the mask wrong
MìDhùñ S.5 hours
Malayali is always awesome... 🥰🔥
Nandu A.6 hours
Well the Thing is We have These Kind of People to Inspire and we have really Opposite Type of people to spoil it.
Muhammed A.6 hours
മലയാളികൾ ലൈക്ക് അടിച്ചേ...💓
Ameer S.7 hours
👍🏻👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻
AL A.7 hours
Kerala Has Role Model in the world. Great work by kerala goverment
SivaRanjini U.13 hours
Iran ah
Ashraf T.14 hours
❤️
Shyam K.15 hours
മല്ലു ട്രാവലർ മുത്താണ് മലയാളികൾ ഇതിലെ ഇതിലെ
Sangeeth Z.16 hours
nna pinne vittalo...😌
Ambrabnul H.17 hours
ആരും പേടിക്കണ്ട സേവാഭാരതി ഉള്ളഒടത്തോളംകാലം. ♥
വെത്യസ്തൻ ഞ.17 hours
No BJP, No RSS Malayalees Happy
Tousiya A.18 hours
Wat if he gets corona virus from the isolation ward from some other patient
Fatima Z.18 hours
It’s stressful ☹️ He is making it look so cool, but somehow it’s making me even more nervous.
Jithin M.19 hours
this is how our government taking precautions against this situation. This is in my state kerala. The language he used here is malayalam my mother tung 😍
Akhil K.19 hours
Kerala🥰🥰🥰
Sandhu J.21 hours
രെജെത്ത് ആർമ്മിക്ക് സ്വയം ഉളുപ്പ് തോന്നാനുള്ള കമന്റ്... 😊