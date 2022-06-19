What Indians forgot in their Uber this year
Sweets, 5 kg dumbell, and a cricket bat are some of the new additions in Uber’s latest Lost and Found Index report.
Nitin Gadkari's take on exporting rice, wheat
“No space to store rice in Haryana, Punjab… good a war broke out…” Watch Nitin Gadkari exhort farmers in a Maharashtra village to stop rice cultivation.
3 reasons why: rising fuel prices
What exactly happened in the last couple of months that led to India's fuel prices skyrocketing?
Is Tesla Coming To India Anytime Soon?
Elon Musk tweeted about the "challenges" in bringing Tesla to India. But in the past few years, these auto companies exited India. 😮
When You’re A Woman Running A Condom Brand In India
Condom: an essential commodity for everyone. A clear business opportunity. Yet, people go 🙀 when a woman sells it...
This Is Not Your Regular Grocery Store
At this Kerala grocery store, you'll find everything except the one thing found in almost all other stores… 👀 7 to 9 Green Store
Revealing Ancient Skincare Secrets
This Manipuri woman is on a mission to bring back her tribe's age-old skincare traditions. And she's willing to share her secrets!
A Wooden Harley Davidson From Uttar Pradesh
It gives you the feel of a Harley. But this Muzaffarnagar man made it out of wood.
Honey Comes To The Rescue Of Cyclone Amphan Survivors
After Cyclone Amphan destroyed its houses and livelihoods in 2020, this village in the Sunderbans gradually got back on its feet, thanks to honey. 🐝
Kashmiri Saffron Gets A Geotag
In a relief for saffron farmers, Kashmiri saffron received a geographical identification tag. Not only would it be more credible but it could also be valued at higher prices in international markets hereon.