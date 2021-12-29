back

What Indians Googled In 2021

Aryan Khan, matar paneer and every other stuff in between... 2021's Google secrets are out... 🔎

29/12/2021 5:27 AM
  • 16.6K
  • 6

5 comments

  • Brut India
    29/12/2021 14:51

    Google breaks down the hottest search terms: https://trends.google.com/trends/yis/2021/IN/

  • Abdus S.
    29/12/2021 07:35

    Sae wala to chor dya😂

  • Aniket S.
    29/12/2021 07:16

    Mr universe

  • Nishant A.
    29/12/2021 06:32

    Covid, cricket, celebrities, culinary, cinema

  • Pattamadai S.
    29/12/2021 05:33

    Drug Addict & Peddler gets priority for Islamists ....

