back
What Is Making Our Hearts Weaker?
Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at age 40 this morning, adding to a list of younger Indians who are experiencing heart attacks more often now.
02/09/2021 1:29 PMupdated: 02/09/2021 1:30 PM
- 2.2M
- 13.3K
- 834
369 comments
Mahima S.2 hours
watch this
Jyoti S.3 hours
dekh bhosdk obese hai tu stop eating anything start working out u are very unhealthy
Chandika K.3 hours
Bahot bahot dhanyavaad! For informative information 🙏😊🙏
Sajeeb G.6 hours
careful
Vihaan T.7 hours
Say no to stereoids 😵
Hrid B.7 hours
heart attack theke bachte hole control koro
Suman B.7 hours
Excessive tension is also a big reason which in the form of work load and family expectations...it must include
Ankita M.8 hours
😰
Divya Y.8 hours
All the reasons mentions above are the reasons of heart problem irrespective of ethnicity .. Lifestyle+smoking+alcohol+Diabetes is causing heart-attacks worldwide. but what makes these young Actors who look physically fit and have a active lifestyle to have heart-attack and die should be the question. Heart-attack is not a sudden disease.. in most cases u will be diagnosed with hypertension and high cholesterol and when you ignore this and continue having a bad lifestyle thats when u will have a surprise heart attack.
Madhuri B.8 hours
..see this
Chitra D.8 hours
Most of these actors were not obese as we can see from the videos. Still how did they get this Bad cholesterol , BP and Heart attack ? Recently heard of many others too who used to exercise well, maintained a good diet. May be an even detailed study is required.
Saheli13 hours
Baby please I love you a lot Please try to understand my situation I can't live without you And you don't want to live for me?
Tasnim A.15 hours
Inder the actor he committed suicide.... He didn't die by heart attack....
Rabila S.21 hours
Shameer Ali
Rabila S.21 hours
Shameer Ali
Hitesh J.a day
Mainly Because Of Non Vegetarian Diet. Human Body was made only to digest plant based food this has been proven end number of times by Science.
Active S.a day
Bhak
Dicostina C.a day
Who made this stupid video. The reasons mentioned literally can not relate to them because they are fit people. Stress aside everything is so stupidly mentioned.
Sanjay K.a day
bhai maane ebe b time achi 🙂
Rohan A.a day
aktu careful how