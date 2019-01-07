back

What's Actually Happening To Polar Bears Will Surprise You. Really.

Haunting images of polar bears far from their habitat have rightly fuelled climate change concerns. So how is the population of polar bears increasing? 🤔

06/26/2019 3:06 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 9:35 AM
  • 18.5k
  • 13

And even more

  1. 5:01

    From Google Associate To Lake Cleaner

  2. 1:24

    Peter Dinklage Wants GOT Fans to Stop Abandoning Huskies

  3. 1:51

    This Street Dog Got A New Coat Of Life

  4. 3:18

    How To Make Ganesha Idol At Home

  5. 2:27

    Rains And Waterlogging: An Inseparable Bond

  6. 3:04

    A Mother Dog Reunites With Her Babies

10 comments

  • John C.
    07/01/2019 00:58

    using a common earth thing, climate change, to create a slush fun for the rich and powerful. is sickening

  • Barbara V.
    06/29/2019 14:18

    Very sad

  • Gary W.
    06/27/2019 16:21

    Human could be in the same situation of the polar bear 😰😰😰😢😢

  • Richard M.
    06/27/2019 01:05

    they are 5 times more polar bears now than 10 years ago

  • Himanshu G.
    06/26/2019 14:23

    Its very bad situation of climate change created by humans which is affecting our air , land , water, plants 🌱, animals and humans also Ciaos created by humans and affecting humans

  • Becky W.
    06/26/2019 14:09

    This 😞 something needs to be ✅

  • Nataraj B.
    06/26/2019 13:07

    Brut do you care about aboriginal people ??? No !!!!?? Then polar bears are not interesting story !!!

  • Amit Y.
    06/26/2019 06:43

    Some people still think climate change is not real.

  • Jamie W.
    06/26/2019 05:36

    What a joke 😂😂😂 😂😂 😂

  • Vivek G.
    06/26/2019 05:20

    Who is responsible... We humans...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.