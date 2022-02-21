What's in a word? Indian politicians respond

The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma
Dolund trump 🤣
Ye modiji sawal aisa huwa jaisa ki amit shah ne bola hai 12th k baad inter mai admission dilwana 😬😂🤣
Slip of tongue...Passions are killer to your integrity
In North everybody speak Hindi Delhi, haryana, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Bihar, jharkhand,up, rajasthan, mp chattisgarh, Gujarat , etc but in south Tamil, malyalam, kannada, telegu etc. Let first decide which one language is enough for all south india.
In the fight of these regional issues, only one is loosing & that is India. For the political benefits of their own, no one being agreed on one single national language. So everything is being written or discussed in English.
They hate hindi as its a hindu language... they love urdu and English only.
People who played no part in the evolution of language, merely inheriting it, not seeming to understand it is necessary to agree on a lingua franca for communication with others. When our lives on earth end, can we communicate with any language at all?
Modi ki bhasha ya vaani bhi kya khak shuddha hai? Suddha bolenge, Vishveshwaraiya ko Viswesaraiya bolenge, aside anek shabdo ka उच्चार गलत या बेखुदा ही करते हैं.
bhai tu pehle hindi seekh ke aa or tu apni education puri karr phir aa jhaat ka baal
Tune jo economy ki maari hai india ki kash mei tere samne hota abhi tatti wali chappal se tera sanman karta sowar kahi ke
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Kanimozhi ,tharoor ,Mamta record holders 😀😀
Jaise Amit Shaw 12th ke baad inter karwa raha hain Modi ji
बांट रहे हो बेटा अच्छा ट्राई मारे हो....
Loduchand. You're translating 'raajbhasha' to 'National language' in your caption itself. Your theme and propaganda leaks. Please push agenda smartly
The last statement of Tharoor made him a stupid! Hindi is a language spoken largely in India and Tamil/Malayalam are regional languages. If he asks for any regional language to be National Language then why not Odia, Bengali, Punjabi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, etc? Since, people from around the world whomsoever come to India they know and learn Hindi to communicate with Indians but not any other language.
Me bol Dekhi kinkortobbobimur. Shaala emni hoina abar naekra bedhey
Nothing but another sheer reflection of what we actually mean by nurturing Diversity in culture
Kanimozi speaks Tamil and it is surprising that she cannot pronounce Atmanirbhar which originates from Sanskrit, they always want to create a hype about not wanting to speak in Hindi , like Tharoor
Shashi tharoor can speak simple English😃
Mr Dolaand Trump dusro pe Haas raha hai
