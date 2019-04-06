What’s It Like To Be A Plus-Size Model?

Bullied and body-shamed pretty much her whole life, this plus-size model has turned the tables on her haters and how! ✊
124 comments
Latesh P.04/19/2019 07:45
Ah shit here we go again with the fat acceptance bullshit like wtf do u guys cater to such idiotic shite
Nikhil B.04/19/2019 05:00
Fucking lose the fat people do it all the time
Gautham N.04/18/2019 16:38
we are expecting your victory dance.
S K.04/18/2019 12:29
Good dance.
Ashish K.04/17/2019 09:25
Your knees and joints don't care if you are proud of yourself. So stop playing victim card and glorifying obesity.
সায়ন ধ.04/17/2019 07:30
It's not about look. You are unhealthy. Your BMI is not normal, excess fat means you will attract heart disease, diabetes, hormonal problems, fat in veins and arteries will block them, high sugar and cholesterol level in blood, excessive weight means you'll have knee and spine problem. It's not about you are attractive or not. It's not about others. It's only about you. I hope one day you'll become healthy. And I don't know why media promotes obesity, which is the indication of an unhealthy lifestyle like this.
Anish S.04/17/2019 06:30
U look so nice and sweet.... I like this.... Awesome....
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:45
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Falguni H.04/16/2019 16:46
Amazing Anjana ...you are an inspiration to all
Debabrata B.04/16/2019 12:24
GET HEALTHY THEN WOMAN!! what's wrong with you?? i don't understand why everyone is praising her obesity and unhealthy lifestyle?
Ritika S.04/16/2019 09:59
!!!!!!!!!!
Prem K.04/16/2019 09:57
Ooooma..
Brut India04/16/2019 09:06
You can see more choreography from @priyanka.maydeo and @anjana.bapat.5 on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/BvD8JjYATNG/
Aj K.04/16/2019 08:20
Nit something to be proud of
Pritika C.04/16/2019 07:42
you’re very pretty ❤️
Shabi K.04/16/2019 05:41
ye dekho
Anuj A.04/15/2019 11:03
Full Power to you, !!!!
Bhushan P.04/15/2019 10:57
its OK to be overweight Bc
Ar R.04/15/2019 10:46
U r awesome but this weight is not good for ur knees & heels as u r dancer..plz try to loose some, not for others but for urself.. for ur good health..
Šänjänä04/14/2019 17:31
ae dakh er beparei bolchilm ... 😊