What Vidya Balan wants to tell Bollywood

"We want them to look like nubile nymphets." Jalsa star Vidya Balan talks to Brut about women, body types, and the questions she's tired of answering.

26/03/2022 1:27 PM
  • 34.3K
  • 8

9 comments

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    The actor said that she didn’t consider waiting for good projects a struggle. She explains how that has made all the difference here: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/vidya-balan-says-people-are-shameless-with-the-kind-of-roles-they-offer-her-they-want-to-take-their-chances/

  • Shalini S.
    12 hours

    Madam you are unhealthy. Forget about looks take care of your health, this gyaan you give is meaningless when u are urself in need of care

  • Prasun B.
    13 hours

    The Madhabi Mukherjee of Hindi Cinema. One of the Greatest.

  • Mohammed Saleem Saleem
    a day

    Might be little short ,But her wishes and ambitions are so high.

  • Yeragudipati A.
    2 days

    Cinema is changing because we see women working shoulder to shoulder to men. So a role of a woman as just house wife will loose its significance. Even housewives are business woman working from home. So her role as merely to seduce the hero will change

  • Kikam B.
    2 days

    1000000 vidhya have good acting than Ajay, Salman.....if only Bollywood considered acting 😊

  • Ngangom A.
    2 days

    Get lost

  • Arindam R.
    2 days

    She always talks about why always male should lead in a movie.. like in TV serials female always play the lead role.. did men ever complained about that..

  • Archana M.
    2 days

    QUEEN 👸

