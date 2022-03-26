back
What Vidya Balan wants to tell Bollywood
"We want them to look like nubile nymphets." Jalsa star Vidya Balan talks to Brut about women, body types, and the questions she's tired of answering.
26/03/2022
9 comments
Brut India6 hours
The actor said that she didn’t consider waiting for good projects a struggle. She explains how that has made all the difference here: https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/vidya-balan-says-people-are-shameless-with-the-kind-of-roles-they-offer-her-they-want-to-take-their-chances/
Shalini S.12 hours
Madam you are unhealthy. Forget about looks take care of your health, this gyaan you give is meaningless when u are urself in need of care
Prasun B.13 hours
The Madhabi Mukherjee of Hindi Cinema. One of the Greatest.
Mohammed Saleem Saleema day
Might be little short ,But her wishes and ambitions are so high.
Yeragudipati A.2 days
Cinema is changing because we see women working shoulder to shoulder to men. So a role of a woman as just house wife will loose its significance. Even housewives are business woman working from home. So her role as merely to seduce the hero will change
Kikam B.2 days
1000000 vidhya have good acting than Ajay, Salman.....if only Bollywood considered acting 😊
Ngangom A.2 days
Get lost
Arindam R.2 days
She always talks about why always male should lead in a movie.. like in TV serials female always play the lead role.. did men ever complained about that..
Archana M.2 days
QUEEN 👸