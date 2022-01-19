back
What We Said About Covid Before The Lockdown
"It's not a health emergency," and other things we said about Covid-19 before the first lockdown in 2020.
19/01/2022 6:58 AM
90 comments
Dor-zee W.5 days
Rahul was right that time because he has that knowledge n experience where as that old feku chacha is fooling every citizen with his jumla "MAAN KAI BAAT"...So time athay athay 3 wave be agaya,, Toh aap thali bajawo,, Tali bajawo.. Now try to find out who is the real PAPPU here.. But here some bakths will talk shit about you when they have the habit of believing in NANO CHIP courtesy from godi's..
Jaikumar C.5 days
Rahul ji said correctly that India is going to suffer very hard on virus and economic condition but our own hindu foolish pupil beleive the statement of our respected modiji and still u called him pappu . pappu voh nahi tum log ho bewakoof o
Sohail R.6 days
watch from 2.12 for some josh!
Harshith H.6 days
Covid -19 is a Big Scam for a world.its completely foolishness.Please Don't believe that.its extremely scam.
Senthil K.7 days
And I like the part where WHO announces the name of the virus. That's their greatest breakthrough since the virus was discovered
Anand R.23/01/2022 04:55
Hey Brut India why did you deleted my comment and comment as well. Are you afraid of Modi? 😂 Might be you but not us 🧐
Lavanya M.23/01/2022 04:31
0
Lavanya M.23/01/2022 04:31
8
Debasis B.22/01/2022 20:45
https://youtu.be/-TqN3QYrpAs
Gaurav B.22/01/2022 14:05
Like isreal bombarded al zazera tower soon it will b brut tower 😅😂😅
Zooey P.22/01/2022 12:41
You can like him or not it's your own opinion but only Rahul was right n exactly happened what he said.
Prince R.22/01/2022 03:18
Rahul baba was true..inki bhavishwani sachi sabit hue😆
Salman B.22/01/2022 03:12
Corona go go corona
Khalid B.22/01/2022 02:15
Useless person with negative vision
Moi H.22/01/2022 01:09
Can see many bhkts comments can't accept defeat and their failure of their brainless leader except insulting to Rahul Gandhi who compare to Modi thousands times brilliant except bhkts love emptyness and idiotic character leader like mr corona go corona go
Thangjam S.21/01/2022 23:36
The ending was quite thrilled
Sudesh D.21/01/2022 15:47
Brut India .. a congress IT cell ..
Mark V.21/01/2022 15:46
What Rahul said was why lockdown initially?? Where is this stupid?? Biased page and pro anti India.. shame on you
Kumar A.21/01/2022 15:45
!
Anthony V.21/01/2022 15:20
The biggest screw up The thali bajao scene . A world laughing stock . 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️