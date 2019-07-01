back

What Zero Waste Music Sounds Like

Garbage Din! This musician uses trash to strike the right note.

07/01/2019 6:57 AM
15 comments

  • Gogoi S.
    08/01/2019 05:07

    But what he was playing....😂😂😂 I just heard kind of keyboards music..

  • Sehik H.
    07/30/2019 03:54

    It's awesome

  • Dibyajyoti T.
    07/27/2019 17:42

    Want to listen his creativity not ur music

  • Manoj K.
    07/24/2019 04:42

    Great

  • Shelton F.
    07/21/2019 18:15

    That's talavatham right

  • Onom D.
    07/19/2019 10:58

    Kutta

  • Suraj D.
    07/16/2019 14:18

    बहुत खूब

  • Banshanlang M.
    07/14/2019 10:23

    Brand new pipe

  • Anup B.
    07/07/2019 15:41

    Original sound is not available .. Don't edit with extra music

  • Antony S.
    07/04/2019 02:10

    🥰

  • Kenta H.
    07/03/2019 10:29

    Montry!!!! :)

  • Manisha M.
    07/01/2019 14:23

    Great

  • Gaurav S.
    07/01/2019 12:16

    remember him?

  • Brut India
    07/01/2019 11:51

    Like Manuel, these children from the slums of Dharavi make music from waste. They even have a band called Dharavi Rocks: https://www.timesnownews.com/mirror-now/society/article/story-of-dharavi-rocks-inspires-artists-this-independence-day/270035

  • Navneeth V.
    07/01/2019 09:30

    Prasoon Jayaram