What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?
MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe
More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force
Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device
Whatsapp’s New Update Explained
The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest
see how they have created this content. The scenes.
Facebook app is listening through the mic 🎤 in ur phone collecting KWs and making the Facebook Marketing more effective.
Whatsapp policy is nothing. Damage is already done!!
Switched to signal and happy I am not getting bombarded with good morning messages flower pictures and gif pictures I am at peace
Will switch to new apps that's it... No arguement ... I don't want someone to put his/her nose into my private affairs.
, edit
Social network over action is in peaks ..😡👎👎
Now all anti Hindustan communist china and paki boot licking goons joined as fact check batch and intentionally suppressing reality over hindus this should not be allowed..😡👎👎🤙🤙
How come trump account will be freezes what this jokers are doing at the time of black and white issue arises they allowed all unrest and probing news in all platforms to make jobaiden communist goon as president..😡👎👎🤙
People across world should not entertain this jokers to restrict some segment people for their own agendas😡😡
🤣🤣🤣
Yes
Right now I'm trying both apps Signal and Telegram let see which one will win. But surely I'll shift to one of them.
The more we comply with there terms then next time they'll come to you with more harder terms. Better to kick them on beginning.
Time to shift 🙂
People with important data know how to deal with it and bickering people don't have anything to really worry about. This data sharing may actually help to the common folk because they use our interests and preferences to sort the priority in the other apps. Rather convenient if you think about it. "Transection" is the word that scares you? Rethink your last transactions 😂😂
Downfall of an era. Lel signal rocks
Use Signal (and Telegram).
Signal
Still confused... which one is better? Signal or telegram? Please help....🤔
Communication is essential.
Communication Medium is crucial.
Switching to another app. in a day or two is difficult.
I don't know how many years I'm using that app.
Privacy was never there...even before this announcement.
Signal is powerful, let them upgrade with uploading status😆
Why we have to do share our data... ??excuse me...our data and our terms and conditions will be apply...not yours...
RIP whatsapp
Hello 🇵🇭🇵🇭PHILIPPINES, I know it does not apply to you right now, but when you see start saving up to 800,000 pesos like I did then always apply to you, 2 days ago making 100,000 pesos from 50,000 pesos with Mrs abbana.Am not begging you if you want to contact her on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/abbana.dogo
Start using SIGNAL..👍 Uninstall What's up😡
i.will surely delete whats app😠
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
38 comments
Anuradha R.3 hours
see how they have created this content. The scenes.
Abdul K.6 hours
Facebook app is listening through the mic 🎤 in ur phone collecting KWs and making the Facebook Marketing more effective. Whatsapp policy is nothing. Damage is already done!!
Ajaay A.10 hours
Switched to signal and happy I am not getting bombarded with good morning messages flower pictures and gif pictures I am at peace
Shikha K.12 hours
Will switch to new apps that's it... No arguement ... I don't want someone to put his/her nose into my private affairs.
Thomas C.21 hours
, edit
Trinadh O.21 hours
Social network over action is in peaks ..😡👎👎 Now all anti Hindustan communist china and paki boot licking goons joined as fact check batch and intentionally suppressing reality over hindus this should not be allowed..😡👎👎🤙🤙 How come trump account will be freezes what this jokers are doing at the time of black and white issue arises they allowed all unrest and probing news in all platforms to make jobaiden communist goon as president..😡👎👎🤙 People across world should not entertain this jokers to restrict some segment people for their own agendas😡😡
Ismail W.a day
🤣🤣🤣
Shruti T.a day
Yes
Gur N.a day
Right now I'm trying both apps Signal and Telegram let see which one will win. But surely I'll shift to one of them. The more we comply with there terms then next time they'll come to you with more harder terms. Better to kick them on beginning.
ਜਸਮੀਤ ਸ.a day
Time to shift 🙂
Vaidik B.a day
People with important data know how to deal with it and bickering people don't have anything to really worry about. This data sharing may actually help to the common folk because they use our interests and preferences to sort the priority in the other apps. Rather convenient if you think about it. "Transection" is the word that scares you? Rethink your last transactions 😂😂
Ozzie P.a day
Downfall of an era. Lel signal rocks
Manojendu C.a day
Use Signal (and Telegram).
Uma R.a day
Signal
Neha M.a day
Still confused... which one is better? Signal or telegram? Please help....🤔
Mayur F.a day
Communication is essential. Communication Medium is crucial. Switching to another app. in a day or two is difficult. I don't know how many years I'm using that app. Privacy was never there...even before this announcement. Signal is powerful, let them upgrade with uploading status😆
Nik S.a day
Why we have to do share our data... ??excuse me...our data and our terms and conditions will be apply...not yours... RIP whatsapp
Yohanna P.a day
Hello 🇵🇭🇵🇭PHILIPPINES, I know it does not apply to you right now, but when you see start saving up to 800,000 pesos like I did then always apply to you, 2 days ago making 100,000 pesos from 50,000 pesos with Mrs abbana.Am not begging you if you want to contact her on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/abbana.dogo
Akash D.a day
Start using SIGNAL..👍 Uninstall What's up😡
Sámíñá K.a day
i.will surely delete whats app😠