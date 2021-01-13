back

Whatsapp’s New Update Explained

No good morning messages from your uncle, unless you accept WhatsApp’s new terms. 🌹🌞

13/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 64.6K
  • 48

38 comments

  • Anuradha R.
    3 hours

    see how they have created this content. The scenes.

  • Abdul K.
    6 hours

    Facebook app is listening through the mic 🎤 in ur phone collecting KWs and making the Facebook Marketing more effective. Whatsapp policy is nothing. Damage is already done!!

  • Ajaay A.
    10 hours

    Switched to signal and happy I am not getting bombarded with good morning messages flower pictures and gif pictures I am at peace

  • Shikha K.
    12 hours

    Will switch to new apps that's it... No arguement ... I don't want someone to put his/her nose into my private affairs.

  • Thomas C.
    21 hours

    , edit

  • Trinadh O.
    21 hours

    Social network over action is in peaks ..😡👎👎 Now all anti Hindustan communist china and paki boot licking goons joined as fact check batch and intentionally suppressing reality over hindus this should not be allowed..😡👎👎🤙🤙 How come trump account will be freezes what this jokers are doing at the time of black and white issue arises they allowed all unrest and probing news in all platforms to make jobaiden communist goon as president..😡👎👎🤙 People across world should not entertain this jokers to restrict some segment people for their own agendas😡😡

  • Ismail W.
    a day

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Shruti T.
    a day

    Yes

  • Gur N.
    a day

    Right now I'm trying both apps Signal and Telegram let see which one will win. But surely I'll shift to one of them. The more we comply with there terms then next time they'll come to you with more harder terms. Better to kick them on beginning.

  • ਜਸਮੀਤ ਸ.
    a day

    Time to shift 🙂

  • Vaidik B.
    a day

    People with important data know how to deal with it and bickering people don't have anything to really worry about. This data sharing may actually help to the common folk because they use our interests and preferences to sort the priority in the other apps. Rather convenient if you think about it. "Transection" is the word that scares you? Rethink your last transactions 😂😂

  • Ozzie P.
    a day

    Downfall of an era. Lel signal rocks

  • Manojendu C.
    a day

    Use Signal (and Telegram).

  • Uma R.
    a day

    Signal

  • Neha M.
    a day

    Still confused... which one is better? Signal or telegram? Please help....🤔

  • Mayur F.
    a day

    Communication is essential. Communication Medium is crucial. Switching to another app. in a day or two is difficult. I don't know how many years I'm using that app. Privacy was never there...even before this announcement. Signal is powerful, let them upgrade with uploading status😆

  • Nik S.
    a day

    Why we have to do share our data... ??excuse me...our data and our terms and conditions will be apply...not yours... RIP whatsapp

  • Yohanna P.
    a day

  • Akash D.
    a day

    Start using SIGNAL..👍 Uninstall What's up😡

  • Sámíñá K.
    a day

    i.will surely delete whats app😠

