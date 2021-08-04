back

When A Darjeeling Man Got Too Close To A Landslide

The moment when rocks falling turned into a big landslide in Darjeeling…

02/08/2021 4:00 PMupdated: 02/08/2021 4:02 PM
12 comments

  • Akanksha S.
    04/08/2021 05:32

    🙂

  • Srijana S.
    03/08/2021 17:37

    Landslide is very common in the hill stations of West Bengal and in Sikkim during the monsoon especially in National Highway 10.

  • Akash S.
    03/08/2021 08:14

    Thankfully no one was hurt 🙏

  • Renbon K.
    03/08/2021 07:53

    A person with no brain

  • Rajesh S.
    03/08/2021 07:13

    Global warming and climate change

  • Leslie F.
    02/08/2021 20:40

    Because All the rain is now falling on European countries

  • Abhishek K.
    02/08/2021 17:18

    clickbait by Lowering it's level to that of Regional news channels. Enough to make it loose it's credibility.

  • Sameer A.
    02/08/2021 16:43

    Proven Education and money cant remove stupidity

  • Adithya G.
    02/08/2021 16:18

    Not full facts

  • Brut India
    02/08/2021 16:13

    Why India is getting below-average rain despite the extreme weather conditions: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/despite-downpour-flooding-landslides-in-states-all-india-july-rain-ends-below-normal-7432377/lite/

  • Ellis B.
    02/08/2021 16:13

    Trisshh Paul Chowdhury