When A Miffed Collector Schooled Protesting Students
These university students in Gwalior were protesting to seek more time for exam preparation. This irked the collector. What he did next, made him viral... 🎞: Gwalior Breaking
01/02/2022 5:42 PMupdated: 03/02/2022 1:14 AM
1411 comments
Jesseco D.10 hours
Sulabh Y.20 hours
Himanshu L.a day
Online Exams Online Exams Sabko Cheating Karke Paas Hona Hai 2 Saal Mai Youth Kharaab Ho Chuka Hai Free Ka Chandan Ghiss Mere Nandan
Narendra S.a day
Everyone is gangstar until collector arrives
Mohd A.a day
Naveed K.a day
Prabal K.a day
इसको खरीद लिया गया है यह कॉलेज के पैसे खा कर बोल रहा है हटाओ इसको
ल क.a day
That NSUI leader 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Naina S.a day
Itne din toh hame lockdown ke bahane college se bahar rakha..or online mode thama diya..or kehte hai ki ghr main kya krrhe the..agar ghr main hi padhai karni thi toh college hi q banwaya..aab apna hak mangne jao toh wo bhi nasib nahi..🤦. Kya kare🙏🏻
Akash D.a day
Man I.a day
Pratham S.a day
Arsh S.a day
Bharat inn jaise imandar aur samajhdar logon ke karan hi chal raha hai….
Jaspreet S.a day
Good decision maker collector...🙌🏻
Ankit A.a day
No one can do anything if students is not willing to study, they want online paper so they can cheat nothing else
Jathin R.a day
I agree but what if he had to give upsc suddenly tommorow even if he is preparing. Bcoz for every exam we need a proper planing to overcome it. Everyone studies whole year but at the time of exams the strategy has to be changed to tackle it. No-one can suddenly wake up and give exams mid night. Offline exams are OK. But these student should get time. As we all know there is lot difference in offline and online teaching.
Shiva P.a day
Kiska call ayatha IAS babuuu 😂😂😂😂, , ONLINE SUDDENLY OFFLINE kiska permission sey huva , kutha sala babu bathauu
Bedanta B.a day
Offline exam sunke gand fat k hath me aa gaya or aagaye protest kerne....online exam hota to book khol ke pass ho jate...kitne talented he ye log....wah Modi Ji Wah
Snigdha M.a day
Bhaskar R.a day
This guy 👏 This country needs collectors like him.