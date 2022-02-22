The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma
The mystery of Dadar's missing dog
When Modi slighted SP on terror track record
They wished their teacher a melodious goodbye
When a Mumbai couple's wedding went viral
Coach Dravid’s two cents on Saha saga
Ha Abh Tu pregnant bh hoja ! Bro
बंद करो ये बकचोदी , अच्छा तरीका है वायरल होने का .
https://fb.watch/bn-EJo765e/
DUMBS HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE ABOUT RITUALS.
This is not feminism but unawareness, 0 knowledge.
I hope this man successfully delivers a baby too.
ek din ka drama hai, zindagi bhar kro aise to koi baat ho
Woke level: Infinity
A little learning is s dangerous thing. First learn the meaning of Kanyadaan & wearing sindoor then change the Parampara.....this communist mindset is harmful for our culture
Raat ko yeh aadmi bra pehan ke suhagrat manayega
❤️
People laugh on this act
Good luck and lots of good wishes
Why do people ruin their culture and rituals? Please respect your religion.
Later blame it on the West, TV, Internet, Missionary School or Mughals!
Have a Beautiful Life Ahead.
xx
The dressing of bride is so vulgar! A bride Must be completely covered from head to toe
Very nice thoughts...be together forever
Bold and Beautiful ❤️
Inspired by one of the best change maker Bengali movie Bhrahma janen gopon kommoti many Bengali people are having this kind of marriage ceremony like exchanging sindoor, no kanyadaan, asking female priests for performing rituals and so on, and this couple just followed that. Brut India 😂
These days Being an educated person in India means you need to twist your tradition!!! Shame on such people...
Every tradition has a meaning... and people are twisting it for show off...!!!
can he wear sanitary pads too ?
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
126 comments
Manak Y.9 hours
Ha Abh Tu pregnant bh hoja ! Bro
Kp S.11 hours
बंद करो ये बकचोदी , अच्छा तरीका है वायरल होने का .
Naeem A.12 hours
https://fb.watch/bn-EJo765e/
Mahak K.a day
DUMBS HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE ABOUT RITUALS. This is not feminism but unawareness, 0 knowledge. I hope this man successfully delivers a baby too.
Prithu S.a day
ek din ka drama hai, zindagi bhar kro aise to koi baat ho
Rajeev P.a day
Woke level: Infinity
Sumon B.a day
A little learning is s dangerous thing. First learn the meaning of Kanyadaan & wearing sindoor then change the Parampara.....this communist mindset is harmful for our culture
Geet O.a day
Raat ko yeh aadmi bra pehan ke suhagrat manayega
Arsalan S.2 days
❤️
Bimal K.2 days
People laugh on this act
Baloch A.2 days
Good luck and lots of good wishes
Majid S.2 days
Why do people ruin their culture and rituals? Please respect your religion. Later blame it on the West, TV, Internet, Missionary School or Mughals!
Sharoon J.2 days
Have a Beautiful Life Ahead.
Aruna L.2 days
xx
Kulsoom A.2 days
The dressing of bride is so vulgar! A bride Must be completely covered from head to toe
Seema S.2 days
Very nice thoughts...be together forever
Srividya S.2 days
Bold and Beautiful ❤️
ManDira G.2 days
Inspired by one of the best change maker Bengali movie Bhrahma janen gopon kommoti many Bengali people are having this kind of marriage ceremony like exchanging sindoor, no kanyadaan, asking female priests for performing rituals and so on, and this couple just followed that. Brut India 😂
Balaram B.2 days
These days Being an educated person in India means you need to twist your tradition!!! Shame on such people... Every tradition has a meaning... and people are twisting it for show off...!!!
जय भ.2 days
can he wear sanitary pads too ?