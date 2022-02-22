back

When a Mumbai couple's wedding went viral

This bride and groom took #pyaardostihai to the next level, but the internet had a lot to say...

22/02/2022 3:45 PM
  • 219K
  • 140

126 comments

  • Manak Y.
    9 hours

    Ha Abh Tu pregnant bh hoja ! Bro

  • Kp S.
    11 hours

    बंद करो ये बकचोदी , अच्छा तरीका है वायरल होने का .

  • Naeem A.
    12 hours

    https://fb.watch/bn-EJo765e/

  • Mahak K.
    a day

    DUMBS HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE ABOUT RITUALS. This is not feminism but unawareness, 0 knowledge. I hope this man successfully delivers a baby too.

  • Prithu S.
    a day

    ek din ka drama hai, zindagi bhar kro aise to koi baat ho

  • Rajeev P.
    a day

    Woke level: Infinity

  • Sumon B.
    a day

    A little learning is s dangerous thing. First learn the meaning of Kanyadaan & wearing sindoor then change the Parampara.....this communist mindset is harmful for our culture

  • Geet O.
    a day

    Raat ko yeh aadmi bra pehan ke suhagrat manayega

  • Arsalan S.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Bimal K.
    2 days

    People laugh on this act

  • Baloch A.
    2 days

    Good luck and lots of good wishes

  • Majid S.
    2 days

    Why do people ruin their culture and rituals? Please respect your religion. Later blame it on the West, TV, Internet, Missionary School or Mughals!

  • Sharoon J.
    2 days

    Have a Beautiful Life Ahead.

  • Aruna L.
    2 days

    xx

  • Kulsoom A.
    2 days

    The dressing of bride is so vulgar! A bride Must be completely covered from head to toe

  • Seema S.
    2 days

    Very nice thoughts...be together forever

  • Srividya S.
    2 days

    Bold and Beautiful ❤️

  • ManDira G.
    2 days

    Inspired by one of the best change maker Bengali movie Bhrahma janen gopon kommoti many Bengali people are having this kind of marriage ceremony like exchanging sindoor, no kanyadaan, asking female priests for performing rituals and so on, and this couple just followed that. Brut India 😂

  • Balaram B.
    2 days

    These days Being an educated person in India means you need to twist your tradition!!! Shame on such people... Every tradition has a meaning... and people are twisting it for show off...!!!

  • जय भ.
    2 days

    can he wear sanitary pads too ?

