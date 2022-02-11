back
When A Sikh British MP Called Out Islamophobia
The first turbaned Sikh MP defended the hijab in the British Parliament back in 2019... #tbt
10/02/2022 12:52 AMupdated: 11/02/2022 12:40 AM
835 comments
Asif S.a day
ल@&भक्तो के पापा का विदेशो में डंका बज रहा है
Rajani M.a day
Nothing unexpected of a Pro Khalistan Member of the British Parliament,did he make the statement. He needs support from the Pro Gazwa e Hind Muslims living in Britain and so it is a deal of mutual benefit .
Saptarshi H.2 days
That's not being racist in India. That's easy identification. Kale ko kala bolne me problem kidhar hai until and unless there's no hate.
Tariq G.2 days
How Hindu and muslim treating to Minorities in their own countries (India and Pakistan)
Irfan A.2 days
Singh is king.wonderfull speech.Next P.M of India.
Gurpal S.2 days
Good y
Abhishek M.2 days
Brut India is just a Anti India Campaign, These people know nothing, He forget partisian when his community suffer by whom,
Sagar S.2 days
Idiots...do not understand what kind of trouble they r inviting for future generations
Jawaid R.3 days
Good
Vishal A.3 days
Sir sikhism is not famous for forcefully converting people.. you may have a good intention but your case is not same as burkha clad wonen. Islam is a global threat..
Chandra S.3 days
This Sikh MP of British parliament living in a well, he didn't see what's going around in France, & some other countries.
Chinmay H.3 days
I don't understand why people waste there time debating on such issues 😂😂😂😂
Hanzilla M.3 days
More power to you mayn
Anil S.3 days
Shouting in england, how no englishmen in indian institution
Sirisha P.3 days
All the equality messages confined to western countries the same people come to India look down upon lower castes and minorities
Rokeya B.3 days
No turban please
Sophie K.3 days
Very well said bhai 👍
Achhava F.3 days
Just turban person go back to your country live us like freedom in Canada don't tray to prove you wearing and your beliefs are true I know you Are wrong way don't tray to draw the person on wrong way..!
Achhava F.3 days
In religion, your beliefs only according to do your self not for forcing to do everyone and your beliefs are wrong and you forced to your kids when they don't like you forced to your wife when she doesn't like and started to torcher by mentally then must think what you are doing under your beliefs and believe ness it's against of humanity against of women power. How do you think women like cloth-like Nunn how to do you think women don't like show har dutifully hair hairstyle just live life. Like innocent young girl way try to she Shaw wearing hijjab I am old Orthodox thinking grandma hijab not women choice and not rights it's forcefully given by religious and by religious to man and man gave to girls and young women because over the system is only one hand ruled
Achhava F.3 days
This is a fake any women don't like were hijab religious force on them to do and how ones going masjid or Marsha force them by father or imam to were hijab every girl every woman like to stay without hijab not wearing a scarf she likes to looks her hair and hairstyle pretty this is not women choice to wearing a scarf this is forcing kids when they small wear scruff ones grown refused to wear a scarf then start Torturing by physical by mentally