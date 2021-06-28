back

When A Women's Panel Chief Questioned A Survivor

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine was giving advice live on TV when she got impatient with a caller. The outrage that resulted took her by surprise...

28/06/2021 3:47 PMupdated: 28/06/2021 3:50 PM
  • 66.8K
  • 74

71 comments

  • Arun K.
    7 hours

    when complaint women realilce my mother in law is better

  • Jaikala G.
    12 hours

    Wife should beat husband when he drinks uncontrollably. It was done in SJKMSchool,Belgaum n husbands gave up alcohol n became responsible...we saw the ladies working in school to n ....their families come up inspired by our principal Mother Pasquinha in 1980s

  • Beena M.
    14 hours

    Pathetic attitude😡

  • Harshit A.
    16 hours

    https://yourownnextdoorqueer.wordpress.com/2021/06/30/why-chests-are-not-scandalous/

  • Beverly R.
    16 hours

    What an attitude horrible women thats why so many women fear of speaking out and asking for help coz of untrained skilled people jus sitting in high positions taking space.

  • Vipan K.
    16 hours

    Please retire mam need a younger one here

  • Umm Y.
    18 hours

    No smile nor happy face...no pleasantness in her voice....She wouldn't know what compassion or empathy is....not approachable types.. I'm glad she resigned

  • Kaustav B.
    20 hours

    comments?

  • Sujay G.
    a day

    Their is no fear of Law in the country … as their is no action but just a record in govt institutions !! the goons know they can get away with it hence it’s continuous and more oppressive!! Feel sorry for all those who have to go through this everyday

  • Suresh P.
    a day

    Her body language suggests that she is not fit for any such posts

  • John S.
    a day

    Every good they made her resign. When is Modi going to resign

  • Joseph M.
    a day

    This crazy thing must resign

  • Kristy K.
    a day

    Let's get this straight! In india majority of the law enforcers are either corrupt, arrogant or whatever you want to name it, which causes people to fear.

  • Shabana A.
    2 days

    Very insensensitive of her to say , then suffer. Who gave this lady such a post ?

  • RJ J.
    2 days

    If No congress No democracy

  • Ajitkumar R.
    2 days

    What qualifications does Chairperson of Women's Right has??? And what should be the criteria for such positions...Not political, but a Psychologist/ a retired Judge or a Medical Counsellors...and not a political Illiterate...this episode shows the aggroance of position....When this so called Chairperson cannot empathise with the victim, then really she is not fit to be a peon in the office..we really doubt her creditional to be on such coveted position 😎 Its really a disgrace

  • Lapita P.
    2 days

    She is acting like another abusive mother-in-law. Shameful to our system.

  • Sindhu J.
    2 days

    Such sort of women commission is a disgrace to the society.

  • Gifty J.
    2 days

    It's not only this personality but most of the higher ranks act in unacceptable manner.its not something new.

  • Noiranjana K.
    2 days

    If you’re going through trauma and when you are finally able to speak out about it, this behaviour of the listener will turn away even the most vocal person! The woman is so rough while dealing with a survivor! She needs to take a course in human psychology first..