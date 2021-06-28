back
When A Women's Panel Chief Questioned A Survivor
Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine was giving advice live on TV when she got impatient with a caller. The outrage that resulted took her by surprise...
28/06/2021 3:47 PMupdated: 28/06/2021 3:50 PM
71 comments
Arun K.7 hours
when complaint women realilce my mother in law is better
Jaikala G.12 hours
Wife should beat husband when he drinks uncontrollably. It was done in SJKMSchool,Belgaum n husbands gave up alcohol n became responsible...we saw the ladies working in school to n ....their families come up inspired by our principal Mother Pasquinha in 1980s
Beena M.14 hours
Pathetic attitude😡
Harshit A.16 hours
https://yourownnextdoorqueer.wordpress.com/2021/06/30/why-chests-are-not-scandalous/
Beverly R.16 hours
What an attitude horrible women thats why so many women fear of speaking out and asking for help coz of untrained skilled people jus sitting in high positions taking space.
Vipan K.16 hours
Please retire mam need a younger one here
Umm Y.18 hours
No smile nor happy face...no pleasantness in her voice....She wouldn't know what compassion or empathy is....not approachable types.. I'm glad she resigned
Kaustav B.20 hours
comments?
Sujay G.a day
Their is no fear of Law in the country … as their is no action but just a record in govt institutions !! the goons know they can get away with it hence it’s continuous and more oppressive!! Feel sorry for all those who have to go through this everyday
Suresh P.a day
Her body language suggests that she is not fit for any such posts
John S.a day
Every good they made her resign. When is Modi going to resign
Joseph M.a day
This crazy thing must resign
Kristy K.a day
Let's get this straight! In india majority of the law enforcers are either corrupt, arrogant or whatever you want to name it, which causes people to fear.
Shabana A.2 days
Very insensensitive of her to say , then suffer. Who gave this lady such a post ?
RJ J.2 days
If No congress No democracy
Ajitkumar R.2 days
What qualifications does Chairperson of Women's Right has??? And what should be the criteria for such positions...Not political, but a Psychologist/ a retired Judge or a Medical Counsellors...and not a political Illiterate...this episode shows the aggroance of position....When this so called Chairperson cannot empathise with the victim, then really she is not fit to be a peon in the office..we really doubt her creditional to be on such coveted position 😎 Its really a disgrace
Lapita P.2 days
She is acting like another abusive mother-in-law. Shameful to our system.
Sindhu J.2 days
Such sort of women commission is a disgrace to the society.
Gifty J.2 days
It's not only this personality but most of the higher ranks act in unacceptable manner.its not something new.
Noiranjana K.2 days
If you’re going through trauma and when you are finally able to speak out about it, this behaviour of the listener will turn away even the most vocal person! The woman is so rough while dealing with a survivor! She needs to take a course in human psychology first..