When Amitabh Bachchan Went Bankrupt
"Don’t ever have a backup." Watch Abhishek Bachchan talk about how he left his education to help Big B's struggling business. 🎥: BeerBiceps
20/12/2021 4:27 PM
- 2.4M
- 31.2K
- 974
727 comments
Jasmine K.5 days
Poor little rich boy. Boo boo.
Umeed A.04/01/2022 04:38
May My ALLAH Make Such A Miracle That Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone get Married to EachOther Ameen sum Ameen.
Moneswar M.03/01/2022 23:53
Huda S.02/01/2022 21:35
A previliged son of a previliged father is telling about hardships. Nice
Manivasagam P.31/12/2021 08:43
Natalie P.31/12/2021 07:06
Poor deprived boy, we all need to start a fund to help him.
Bhavin-George M.27/12/2021 09:58
True or not about him but it’s a wonderful life message!🙏🙌🙏.
Yumlembam R.26/12/2021 16:09
Awww so much struggle.I feel bad for him. Stfu
Pranav P.26/12/2021 14:43
Love you Abhishek
Dhanu T.26/12/2021 14:38
Beautifully said.
Anjela P.26/12/2021 10:55
Ask him to stop doing drama
Prashant N.26/12/2021 09:11
👍
Abhinesh K.26/12/2021 07:11
Struggle dekh rahe hain aap 🙃
Dilip G.26/12/2021 07:07
Boycott bollywood
Charu T.26/12/2021 05:39
awesome! inspiring! Abhishek is fabulous and is getting better each passing day🤩
Esmond J.26/12/2021 05:33
Liars....looking for pity.
M S.25/12/2021 23:26
inki struggles to check krlen. Boston University chor kr agaye
Keyur S.25/12/2021 21:31
You should do a job coz you are only because of your father ..and your wife is doing jewellery business only financed by AB ...compared to a common man you are a loser...s common man struggles more than you
Shami M.25/12/2021 21:07
So basically, in the end he used his father’s name to twist someone’s arm to do him a favour. That was the struggle and hardest time in his life. This is who Aish married 🤦♂️
Jay C.25/12/2021 21:05
India was never a country which envied or hated the rich and famous.Indians wanted to be rich and famous themselves. But as the economic situation for the people worsens because of horrible economic policies.The easiest thing is to sit on social media and crib about them.How easy.