When An Auto Driver Guided Sachin Tendulkar Home

Sachin Tendulkar rarely got stumped as a batsman. On a Mumbai street, it took a kind auto-rickshaw driver to help him return to crease. 💖

27/11/2020 1:27 PM
  • 145.5K
  • 75

67 comments

  • Ibrahim S.
    7 hours

    Turn on Google Maps

  • Sandeep S.
    7 hours

    Seat belt ?

  • भानू स.
    14 hours

    1996 WC stump was very costly.😂..Sachin is a great human..😀

  • Mourya A.
    14 hours

    Who would deny if GOD asks you to shown the road. 😂😂😀

  • Sharvaree V.
    16 hours

    Great 😊😊

  • Marcus R.
    17 hours

    Don't worry sir...everyone get ready to help you...you can't lossss.... anywhere in d world...

  • Payal S.
    17 hours

    Sachin sir i love you 😘😘😘meet me sir

  • Mohsin M.
    21 hours

    THIS IS REAL INDIA. PEOPLE ARE VERY GOOD ALWAYS READY TO HELP OTHER. I DONT KNOW WHEN INDIAN POLITICIANS WILL HELP COMMON PEOPLE.

  • שרונה מ.
    21 hours

    सचिन ji vho humble men came to help u in middle of his work so u should have give him something as big cricketer.

  • Swapnamoni D.
    a day

    This is India

  • Mohit B.
    a day

    Abee bhai 2020 ki ni h ye purrani video h

  • Md G.
    2 days

    A million dollar video,its sachin,our favourite 🤩

  • Danish K.
    2 days

    A Mumbaiker getting lost in Mumbai ..... looks difficult

  • Ansari M.
    2 days

    By any chance you had Google map in your phone sir? 😅

  • Sriram N.
    3 days

    Good auto driver.

  • Kaif K.
    3 days

    बैटिंग देखने में मज़ा तब तक ही आता था जबतक सचिन तेंदुलकर क्रीज़ पे होते थे।

  • Junaid K.
    3 days

    gps be like

  • Shilpa M.
    3 days

    यालाच म्हणतात, उंचावर राहुन देखिल जमिनीशी नातं जोडुन राहणे. . . सचिन सर . .🙏🙏🙏

  • Srijana S.
    3 days

    Sachin lost the way so this auto rickshaw driver got the opportunity to speak to him and take selfie together which many of his fans still dream for😄

  • Elaine B.
    3 days

    😊

