back
When An Auto Driver Guided Sachin Tendulkar Home
Sachin Tendulkar rarely got stumped as a batsman. On a Mumbai street, it took a kind auto-rickshaw driver to help him return to crease. 💖
27/11/2020 1:27 PM
- 145.5K
- 3.3K
- 75
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
67 comments
Ibrahim S.7 hours
Turn on Google Maps
Sandeep S.7 hours
Seat belt ?
भानू स.14 hours
1996 WC stump was very costly.😂..Sachin is a great human..😀
Mourya A.14 hours
Who would deny if GOD asks you to shown the road. 😂😂😀
Sharvaree V.16 hours
Great 😊😊
Marcus R.17 hours
Don't worry sir...everyone get ready to help you...you can't lossss.... anywhere in d world...
Payal S.17 hours
Sachin sir i love you 😘😘😘meet me sir
Mohsin M.21 hours
THIS IS REAL INDIA. PEOPLE ARE VERY GOOD ALWAYS READY TO HELP OTHER. I DONT KNOW WHEN INDIAN POLITICIANS WILL HELP COMMON PEOPLE.
שרונה מ.21 hours
सचिन ji vho humble men came to help u in middle of his work so u should have give him something as big cricketer.
Swapnamoni D.a day
This is India
Mohit B.a day
Abee bhai 2020 ki ni h ye purrani video h
Md G.2 days
A million dollar video,its sachin,our favourite 🤩
Danish K.2 days
A Mumbaiker getting lost in Mumbai ..... looks difficult
Ansari M.2 days
By any chance you had Google map in your phone sir? 😅
Sriram N.3 days
Good auto driver.
Kaif K.3 days
बैटिंग देखने में मज़ा तब तक ही आता था जबतक सचिन तेंदुलकर क्रीज़ पे होते थे।
Junaid K.3 days
gps be like
Shilpa M.3 days
यालाच म्हणतात, उंचावर राहुन देखिल जमिनीशी नातं जोडुन राहणे. . . सचिन सर . .🙏🙏🙏
Srijana S.3 days
Sachin lost the way so this auto rickshaw driver got the opportunity to speak to him and take selfie together which many of his fans still dream for😄
Elaine B.3 days
😊