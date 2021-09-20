Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s
Virat Kohli, India's Confident Captain
When Cadbury's Served Nostalgia
Virat Kohli On Who He Is Answerable To
Shaili Singh: India’s New Long Jump Hope
Will India-Pak Renew Their Cricketing Ties?
Ruin the old classic Ad.. 😭
भेरी गूड 👍
Wow
Original is original... remakes can't always capture the magic 😉
Mondolez has to improve the quality of Cadburys chocolates they sell in India. It is of highly poor quality.
👌
Nostalgic
Please don't copy old ads. They are classic. Kindly come up with something new or creative. I still feel the original is the best. The old ad was looking more natural and effortlessly executed 😊
Sach kaha.
The old one brings nostalgia, this new one gives nothing but neuralgia.
Heart throbing add of our child hood days Thank you Dairy Milk For representing a great sweet Memory .
A trial of one investment in crypto will forever convince you.
Ask for more information
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
https://t.me/joinchat/vJk0D0QM2mo0NjU0
27 years
Amazing
Great Progressive thinking
Click👇👇👇 follow👇👇👇
Artificial and forced
Hello everyone, I want to share something special with you all. It's all about the platform I have been trading with since January this year, it was referred to me last year December by a man in the UK, I gave it a try first week of September and it really paid me substantially. You can get connected to my account manager, she's very good at her job.
👇👇👇👇👇👇
What happened to all the feminists ? This ad is a copy of an earlier ad for guys. There is nothing original about this one. Women deserve more.
💓
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
43 comments
Raka S.14 hours
Ruin the old classic Ad.. 😭
Rhudhh C.15 hours
भेरी गूड 👍
Nita S.a day
Wow
Surendra J.a day
Original is original... remakes can't always capture the magic 😉
Jayati D.2 days
Mondolez has to improve the quality of Cadburys chocolates they sell in India. It is of highly poor quality.
Nupur D.2 days
👌
Shaista S.2 days
Nostalgic
Reena R.2 days
Please don't copy old ads. They are classic. Kindly come up with something new or creative. I still feel the original is the best. The old ad was looking more natural and effortlessly executed 😊
Lakhan S.3 days
Sach kaha.
DrVicky R.3 days
The old one brings nostalgia, this new one gives nothing but neuralgia.
Jaya K.3 days
Heart throbing add of our child hood days Thank you Dairy Milk For representing a great sweet Memory .
Rahul S.3 days
A trial of one investment in crypto will forever convince you. Ask for more information 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/vJk0D0QM2mo0NjU0
Datta T.4 days
27 years
Deepti S.4 days
Amazing
Neeraj M.4 days
Great Progressive thinking
Mulungi R.4 days
Click👇👇👇 follow👇👇👇
Ramesh M.4 days
Artificial and forced
Lew J.4 days
Hello everyone, I want to share something special with you all. It's all about the platform I have been trading with since January this year, it was referred to me last year December by a man in the UK, I gave it a try first week of September and it really paid me substantially. You can get connected to my account manager, she's very good at her job. 👇👇👇👇👇👇
Sagar R.4 days
What happened to all the feminists ? This ad is a copy of an earlier ad for guys. There is nothing original about this one. Women deserve more.
Jasmeen K.4 days
💓