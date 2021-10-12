back

When Durga Puja Came Back To Alimuddin Street

The Hindu families in Kolkata's Alimuddin Street hadn't seen Durga Puja celebrations in their locality for years. So these Muslim residents decided to change that...

12/10/2021 3:06 PMupdated: 12/10/2021 3:08 PM
214 comments

  • Amit S.
    3 hours

    Iswar Allah tero naam sabko sammati de bhagwan

  • Mann A.
    3 hours

    Where is so called indian media now? Why dont you broadcast this news?

  • Nano D.
    4 hours

    Don't glorify this. They are doing their duty to restore due credit to Hindus. Their ancestors created this hatred. They are correcting now. I don't know why muslim can't accept any other religions practices. This is not a very progressive minded people. Educated muslim community should teach their people without formal education to coexist and respect other religions. When muslim expect other religions to allow thier religious practices, they should also reciprocate same way. World is changed. Hope that muslim community will change old mindset

  • Mirza H.
    5 hours

    Why poke your nose in other peoples religion. Mind your own business

  • Bella P.
    5 hours

    This is how it should be everywhere.

  • Tarang R.
    10 hours

    Incredible India…These kind of people are hope to the nation n to the generations…rest is crapy 💐👌🏻

  • Zinat N.
    11 hours

    And after the pooja....where does the goddess go????

  • Jawadali K.
    13 hours

    Yehi hamari ganga jamuna ki tehzeeb hai jo akhandh bharat ko jodey rakh ti hai Well done

  • Dinesh S.
    14 hours

    They all get money, otherwise they don't have feelings for Hindu & theirs GOD।

  • Tamzid I.
    14 hours

    Amazing news ….

  • Gopal B.
    15 hours

    JAY MATA DI

  • Dev D.
    15 hours

    Great

  • K B.
    16 hours

    Altakiya.

  • نشر ا.
    16 hours

    الدين الإسلام🤩🤩

  • نشر ا.
    16 hours

    لا اله الا الله محمد رسول الله

  • Warsiya B.
    17 hours

    This is Kolkata bebe not up😄

  • Hafsa A.
    17 hours

    Impressive ...

  • Rahul G.
    17 hours

    Momota didi wants to know your Location

  • Tutai P.
    17 hours

    Thank you too every Muslim brother and sisters who helped them celebrate Durga puja❤ stand still by each other ❤

  • Smita C.
    18 hours

    Oh didi agenda...behind this

