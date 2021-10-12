back
When Durga Puja Came Back To Alimuddin Street
The Hindu families in Kolkata's Alimuddin Street hadn't seen Durga Puja celebrations in their locality for years. So these Muslim residents decided to change that...
12/10/2021 3:06 PMupdated: 12/10/2021 3:08 PM
214 comments
Amit S.3 hours
Iswar Allah tero naam sabko sammati de bhagwan
Mann A.3 hours
Where is so called indian media now? Why dont you broadcast this news?
Nano D.4 hours
Don't glorify this. They are doing their duty to restore due credit to Hindus. Their ancestors created this hatred. They are correcting now. I don't know why muslim can't accept any other religions practices. This is not a very progressive minded people. Educated muslim community should teach their people without formal education to coexist and respect other religions. When muslim expect other religions to allow thier religious practices, they should also reciprocate same way. World is changed. Hope that muslim community will change old mindset
Mirza H.5 hours
Why poke your nose in other peoples religion. Mind your own business
Bella P.5 hours
This is how it should be everywhere.
Tarang R.10 hours
Incredible India…These kind of people are hope to the nation n to the generations…rest is crapy 💐👌🏻
Zinat N.11 hours
And after the pooja....where does the goddess go????
Jawadali K.13 hours
Yehi hamari ganga jamuna ki tehzeeb hai jo akhandh bharat ko jodey rakh ti hai Well done
Dinesh S.14 hours
They all get money, otherwise they don't have feelings for Hindu & theirs GOD।
Tamzid I.14 hours
Amazing news ….
Gopal B.15 hours
JAY MATA DI
Dev D.15 hours
Great
K B.16 hours
Altakiya.
نشر ا.16 hours
الدين الإسلام🤩🤩
نشر ا.16 hours
لا اله الا الله محمد رسول الله
Warsiya B.17 hours
This is Kolkata bebe not up😄
Hafsa A.17 hours
Impressive ...
Rahul G.17 hours
Momota didi wants to know your Location
Tutai P.17 hours
Thank you too every Muslim brother and sisters who helped them celebrate Durga puja❤ stand still by each other ❤
Smita C.18 hours
Oh didi agenda...behind this