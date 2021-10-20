back

When Hindus Were Targeted In Bangladesh

People killed, temples damaged, houses burnt down... here's everything you need to know about the anti-Hindu violence that erupted in Bangladesh.

20/10/2021 1:39 PMupdated: 20/10/2021 1:40 PM
121 comments

  • Tahsan M.
    20/10/2021 17:55

    Comilla is a district of Chittagong division till now,its not the part of Chittagong district.

  • Mitu M.
    20/10/2021 17:48

  • Syed U.
    20/10/2021 17:35

    Minorities are suffering every where in all parts of the world. If anybody do injustice God will never forgive them.

  • Rajesh R.
    20/10/2021 17:23

    Shame to Bangladesh govt

  • Geo C.
    20/10/2021 17:23

    Only fair unbiased investigation can reveal the invisible hands that triggered this violence.

  • Mohammad G.
    20/10/2021 17:22

    Whatever incident has made by Majority In Bangladesh is likely to.condemn by every human in the world. May God protect Hindus of Bangladesh and Temples present.

  • Rajesh K.
    20/10/2021 17:21

    Bangladesh has been doing well on economic front but such incidents will pull it back for sure.

  • Ahmad S.
    20/10/2021 17:21

    Lol. One side of the story is being showed

  • Rko J.
    20/10/2021 17:19

    🕉️ We demand safety of Bangladesh Hindus✊✊✊ ######🕉️

  • Ashok O.
    20/10/2021 17:17

    Enjoy Brut be happy all agendas will be in vain you Moran's. Hindutwa is only evidence rest are bullsheet

  • Zinat N.
    20/10/2021 17:02

    Minority is under threat in India too.....why crying when u see this????

  • ArUn A.
    20/10/2021 17:00

    Use muslim word not anti hindu

  • Lung M.
    20/10/2021 16:57

    In India also the Christian are not safe.

  • Piyush K.
    20/10/2021 16:55

    Shame on you Bangladesh

  • Andrew H.
    20/10/2021 16:55

    Sad

  • Indi V.
    20/10/2021 16:53

    This is absolutely not acceptable! The demons need to be suppressed!

  • Sandra S.
    20/10/2021 16:51

    Shame on you people. You fighting for such trifle things. When you done fight hope you get Money to feed your families .

  • Falguni P.
    20/10/2021 16:51

    Right up your alley BRUT INDIA! MUST BE LOVING THIS!

  • Adnan K.
    20/10/2021 16:49

    Such scenes were common with Indian minorities

  • Sri R.
    20/10/2021 16:43

    Stop_Communal_Attack

