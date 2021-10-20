back
When Hindus Were Targeted In Bangladesh
People killed, temples damaged, houses burnt down... here's everything you need to know about the anti-Hindu violence that erupted in Bangladesh.
20/10/2021 1:39 PMupdated: 20/10/2021 1:40 PM
121 comments
Tahsan M.20/10/2021 17:55
Comilla is a district of Chittagong division till now,its not the part of Chittagong district.
Mitu M.20/10/2021 17:48
Syed U.20/10/2021 17:35
Minorities are suffering every where in all parts of the world. If anybody do injustice God will never forgive them.
Rajesh R.20/10/2021 17:23
Shame to Bangladesh govt
Geo C.20/10/2021 17:23
Only fair unbiased investigation can reveal the invisible hands that triggered this violence.
Mohammad G.20/10/2021 17:22
Whatever incident has made by Majority In Bangladesh is likely to.condemn by every human in the world. May God protect Hindus of Bangladesh and Temples present.
Rajesh K.20/10/2021 17:21
Bangladesh has been doing well on economic front but such incidents will pull it back for sure.
Ahmad S.20/10/2021 17:21
Lol. One side of the story is being showed
Rko J.20/10/2021 17:19
🕉️ We demand safety of Bangladesh Hindus✊✊✊ ######🕉️
Ashok O.20/10/2021 17:17
Enjoy Brut be happy all agendas will be in vain you Moran's. Hindutwa is only evidence rest are bullsheet
Zinat N.20/10/2021 17:02
Minority is under threat in India too.....why crying when u see this????
ArUn A.20/10/2021 17:00
Use muslim word not anti hindu
Lung M.20/10/2021 16:57
In India also the Christian are not safe.
Piyush K.20/10/2021 16:55
Shame on you Bangladesh
Andrew H.20/10/2021 16:55
Sad
Indi V.20/10/2021 16:53
This is absolutely not acceptable! The demons need to be suppressed!
Sandra S.20/10/2021 16:51
Shame on you people. You fighting for such trifle things. When you done fight hope you get Money to feed your families .
Falguni P.20/10/2021 16:51
Right up your alley BRUT INDIA! MUST BE LOVING THIS!
Adnan K.20/10/2021 16:49
Such scenes were common with Indian minorities
Sri R.20/10/2021 16:43
Stop_Communal_Attack