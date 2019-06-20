When Hong Kong Protesters Made Way For An Ambulance

India could learn a whole lot from this viral clip from Hong Kong. 🚑😳
81 comments
Hassan A.07/10/2019 05:31
Suryya D.07/10/2019 04:42
Up and bihar needs a long way to go before civilized.
Parth S.07/01/2019 13:59
India can’t learn because India cannot be Hong Kong. And Hong Kong is never going to be India please
William F.06/23/2019 20:34
India is a mess. Need more toilets.
Nagi G.06/23/2019 18:05
Hello adim India will teach won't learn okay check this link https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2365086073754770&id=1541529642777088
Yogesh P.06/23/2019 14:22
We need this sense in India badly.
Deepak K.06/23/2019 12:32
We at large allergic to civic senses.
Joe T.06/23/2019 10:12
Nadir of fanaticism and barbarism. Please we expect from you a Minimum of decency and dignity to basic human values
Mohammad S.06/23/2019 08:52
India will never learn
Chillara V.06/23/2019 06:21
Sorry we don't want to learn
Rufus R.06/23/2019 05:38
Indians roads are quite narrow compared to other developed countries Roads or Infra, firstly Govt should widen the roads... And stop posting shit like Indians shld learn etc
Chiranjivee D.06/21/2019 19:51
It happend in india too... https://www.facebook.com/473072122865215/posts/1221905481315205/
Mamta S.06/21/2019 06:26
Why only India ...???? What makes you think India reacts otherwise ?? Apart from political Apathy the people of India are by far the best in terms of humanity
Rajasri S.06/21/2019 05:54
India too does the same
Md F.06/21/2019 04:33
Not just India, whole subcontinental countries should learn that.
Arvind K.06/20/2019 21:22
In Chennai everybody gives way to ambulance. Indians are not that cruel. Grow up.
Saniya S.06/20/2019 21:14
India needs to learn a lot .... they care a Damm
Ashish P.06/20/2019 18:08
Slowly but indians also learning
Abdul H.06/20/2019 17:14
Welcome to kerala...... here you can see a lot like this.....
Baba A.06/20/2019 14:46
Admin is boss😂😂