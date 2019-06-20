back

When Hong Kong Protesters Made Way For An Ambulance

India could learn a whole lot from this viral clip from Hong Kong. 🚑😳

06/20/2019 3:04 AM
Changing India

81 comments

  • Hassan A.
    07/10/2019 05:31

  • Suryya D.
    07/10/2019 04:42

    Up and bihar needs a long way to go before civilized.

  • Parth S.
    07/01/2019 13:59

    India can’t learn because India cannot be Hong Kong. And Hong Kong is never going to be India please

  • William F.
    06/23/2019 20:34

    India is a mess. Need more toilets.

  • Nagi G.
    06/23/2019 18:05

    Hello adim India will teach won't learn okay check this link https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2365086073754770&id=1541529642777088

  • Yogesh P.
    06/23/2019 14:22

    We need this sense in India badly.

  • Deepak K.
    06/23/2019 12:32

    We at large allergic to civic senses.

  • Joe T.
    06/23/2019 10:12

    Nadir of fanaticism and barbarism. Please we expect from you a Minimum of decency and dignity to basic human values

  • Mohammad S.
    06/23/2019 08:52

    India will never learn

  • Chillara V.
    06/23/2019 06:21

    Sorry we don't want to learn

  • Rufus R.
    06/23/2019 05:38

    Indians roads are quite narrow compared to other developed countries Roads or Infra, firstly Govt should widen the roads... And stop posting shit like Indians shld learn etc

  • Chiranjivee D.
    06/21/2019 19:51

    It happend in india too... https://www.facebook.com/473072122865215/posts/1221905481315205/

  • Mamta S.
    06/21/2019 06:26

    Why only India ...???? What makes you think India reacts otherwise ?? Apart from political Apathy the people of India are by far the best in terms of humanity

  • Rajasri S.
    06/21/2019 05:54

    India too does the same

  • Md F.
    06/21/2019 04:33

    Not just India, whole subcontinental countries should learn that.

  • Arvind K.
    06/20/2019 21:22

    In Chennai everybody gives way to ambulance. Indians are not that cruel. Grow up.

  • Saniya S.
    06/20/2019 21:14

    India needs to learn a lot .... they care a Damm

  • Ashish P.
    06/20/2019 18:08

    Slowly but indians also learning

  • Abdul H.
    06/20/2019 17:14

    Welcome to kerala...... here you can see a lot like this.....

  • Baba A.
    06/20/2019 14:46

    Admin is boss😂😂