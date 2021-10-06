back

When India Slammed Pakistan At The UN

"Pakistan is the biggest destabilising force in the world." Watch India's response to Pakistan's claim that Kashmir was not an integral part of India at the UN.

06/10/2021 12:40 PM
  • 167.8K
  • 276

261 comments

  • Malik I.
    a day

    India will also have fear of Pakistan .. We will expose india .. Kashmir will be part of Pakistan forever.

  • Tommy H.
    2 days

    RSS IS THE LARGEST STATE SPONSORED TERRORIST ORGANIZATION IN THE WHOLE WORLD AND NARENDRA MODI IS THE STAUNCH MEMBER OF THIS VERY ROUGE STATE ENTITY AND NO.1 TERRORIST, AS WELL

  • Humaira N.
    2 days

    Why you guys are obsessed with Pakistan? The nation having Pakistan phobia lol

  • Umer F.
    2 days

    When more than half of your population is poor, do not have access to toilets and consider public roads loo place. When you rub cow [email protected]# on face and consider it holy and when your RSS extremists butcher other minorities, we surely get the sense about what kind of country India is and what kind of people they are lmao so please

  • Syed H.
    2 days

    Wut a moron! Can’t even speak written speech, properly LMAO

  • Kicius F.
    2 days

    Begging money in the NAME of AFGHANISTAN 🤣🤣🤣🤣✌️✌️✌️ITNA BADAAA BEGGAR 🤣🙏

  • Kicius F.
    2 days

    Aur INNHE KASHMIR CHAHIYE.....🤣🤣🤣🤣 MELEGA ZAROOR MELEGAAA 😘

  • Nav R.
    2 days

    India has pakphobia because too much Bollywood 😂🤣🇵🇰🇦🇫

  • Ritesh K.
    2 days

    Ek no. Proud Indian !!

  • Agha A.
    2 days

    What about a blind Pakistani woman slapped indian woman in UNGA 🤣 indian woman runaway

  • Adnan K.
    3 days

    Clown

  • Abhay J.
    3 days

    Anfand ka tools pakistan jayo zara bhuke marnne ve ho tum thanks to ur Mulla frds Taliban bsdk

  • Salman M.
    3 days

    Yeh hai Endia ki okaat https://fb.watch/8zMUJiS82S/

  • Vaness W.
    3 days

    Jammu and Kashmir belongs to India. Pakistan was part of India in the past. Let's not forget that. Just cos they got their so-called independence doesn't erase the past or history. So again Jammu and Kashmir belongs solely to India and Pakistan can shut up about it! 👈💯😆

  • Mini D.
    3 days

    Yaha b bhezati karwane aagaye

  • Javed A.
    3 days

    Kashmir is ,was, and will be forever India's part those who want Kashmir in Pakistan remember 65 , kargil and etc 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❣️❣️❣️

  • Thomas C.
    3 days

    India and Pakistan are behaving like kindergarten children ,, shame.

  • Sarah H.
    3 days

    Phat gae

  • Mahesh M.
    3 days

    He did shoot n scoot..... let'em reply we don't give a fuck was his statement.....

  • Husam A.
    3 days

    Sab ke sab chutiye hai dono side ke

