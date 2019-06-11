back

When Kohli Stopped Fans From Heckling Steve Smith

King Kohli sounded very statesmanlike after rescuing Australia’s Steve Smith from crowd banter at the Oval.

06/11/2019 11:00 AM
  • 543.7k
  • 42

And even more

  1. Kohli Says Rohit Rift Rumours Are False

  2. Yograj Singh Blames Dhoni for World Cup Loss

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Spills The Secret On His Magic Bowling Technique

  4. Meet Jasprit Bumrah: India's Yorker King

  5. A Man Who Dedicated His Life To Watching Cricket

  6. Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup Goodbye

35 comments

  • Jamil K.
    08/22/2019 07:06

    King kohli 🇮🇳

  • Dheeraj D.
    07/13/2019 03:32

    well don sir

  • Ganie H.
    07/12/2019 16:08

    I like virat well don

  • Sayar A.
    07/12/2019 15:51

    Diariya go kha

  • Bapi K.
    07/12/2019 02:48

    Kohli kobe retire nebe.sei din India ku6u korbe

  • Souvik D.
    07/11/2019 15:02

    India ko koi cup jitna hai to uska aage virat Kohli captain se hata na hogi aur aur Ravi shastri ko hatana hogi Sourav Ganguly ko coach karna hi hoga

  • Oyut B.
    07/11/2019 06:47

    Virat kutta

  • Atiya S.
    07/11/2019 06:08

    👌👌👌👌👌

  • Vishal M.
    07/06/2019 16:07

    Crowd was doing what a cheater deserve...///

  • Ashok T.
    07/03/2019 18:56

    I like virat well don...

  • Shyamala R.
    06/30/2019 10:14

    Words from your heart virat

  • Nikhil N.
    06/29/2019 08:21

    What abt sreesanth ...case

  • Namrata M.
    06/28/2019 02:58

    I hope the same thing come from the other side also...but for now Mr.Viraat has shown conscience which is expected out of everyone.

  • Sangan B.
    06/25/2019 01:28

    Think only our players.dont think Australia player's.ok don't overact..

  • Akkipalli E.
    06/20/2019 16:00

    True Gentleman...

  • Vijay B.
    06/20/2019 07:18

    Mast play cricket

  • Sunil K.
    06/20/2019 03:01

    H

  • Bappa J.
    06/19/2019 16:32

    Nc smart speech...❣️❣️❣️

  • Hoidrom I.
    06/17/2019 14:35

    Thangs

  • Dhanush M.
    06/16/2019 16:46

    Well said koli