When Maradona Shocked The World

Bold, fast, and utterly unpredictable, Maradona made headlines on and off the field. Amazon Prime Video is bringing to life the footballer’s incredible journey in Maradona: Blessed Dream. Paid Partnership with Amazon Prime Video. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

31/10/2021 5:27 AM
  • 738.1K
  • 19

    When Maradona Shocked The World

14 comments

  • Shail D.
    14/11/2021 18:20

    Classic legend!

  • Kalind S.
    14/11/2021 13:37

    The legend...

  • Pulkit S.
    14/11/2021 11:44

    Amazing series to watch with a perfection of casting ⚽️

  • Akash P.
    13/11/2021 11:56

    এটা লাগবে একটা মুভি আছে ।

  • Yuvraj S.
    13/11/2021 01:14

    Maradona was skilled player.

  • Veer P.
    12/11/2021 17:53

    The Legend❤️

  • Nigel P.
    12/11/2021 16:04

    The cocaine boy 😀

  • Koip U.
    11/11/2021 09:12

    A guy worth mentioning idol from different sports

  • Divyank S.
    10/11/2021 13:26

    Messi

  • Shehzad K.
    09/11/2021 20:03

    MARADONA......THE LEGEND

  • Manas M.
    09/11/2021 07:26

    God of football.undisputed champion

  • Sushant T.
    09/11/2021 07:11

    Biggest star superstar Ronaldo🤫

  • Indradip G.
    31/10/2021 08:20

    The Boss

  • Rajesh S.
    31/10/2021 07:13

    My hero 💟💟

