When Mukesh Ambani Rescued Anil

This was yet another twist in the riveting family saga of the Ambanis. 💰 👐
129 comments
Zahid P.04/24/2019 12:27
Jinke ghar ki airton pe mi .....use
Rakesh K.04/24/2019 09:16
Good to see them together as a family. and also hope we'll get some good news from Mr Anil regarding Rcom.
Patricia C.04/23/2019 22:19
Wassup
Ahmed S.04/20/2019 19:26
big brother...good brother v.nice
Kaushal K.04/20/2019 08:46
Mukesh ambani sir...he is great man. Salute to u sir. Bhagwan aap jaisa bhai sabhi ko de.
Akshay C.04/19/2019 14:05
Bhenchod mera bhai 500 rs bhi nahi deta 😢
Aaryan S.04/18/2019 09:36
Why would you put Karan Arjun song at the end lmao. Ruined the essence of the whole video. Well done Brut :)
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:58
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Manoj Y.04/16/2019 23:01
Nice sir u are good brother
Sudhamoy G.04/16/2019 20:33
. . No. I'm ok.
Gagan D.04/16/2019 14:47
Mom stays the boss even to these billionaires 😂
Wajid M.04/15/2019 17:49
Bl
Rao P.04/15/2019 04:15
Hats off for gujus bhai chara its true we all must learn to be together😀as a family
Mangeshkumar G.04/14/2019 19:58
भाई जैसा मित्र और दुश्मन कहीं नहीं चुनाव अपना अपना
Afrôz T.04/14/2019 16:48
last one
Rohit A.04/14/2019 15:35
What a end🤣🤣😂🙆♂️🙆♂️
Apurva W.04/14/2019 03:42
That ending though 😂😂😂
Shaw A.04/12/2019 18:16
Mukesh Ambani ने अपने भाई को नही बल्कि अपने चोर चौकिदार को बचाया है।
Muhmmad S.04/11/2019 10:47
Full Report Card of Modi: 1. India is now suffering from Highest Unemployment Rate in 45 years (NSSO data). 2. 7 Indian cities features in the top 10 most polluted cities in the world (WHO data). 3. Number of Indian Soldiers Martyred is highest in 30 years now (Washington Post). 4. India now has Highest Income Inequality in 80 years (Credit Suisse Report). 5. India has become world's worst country for women (Thomas Reuters Survey). 6. Kashmiri youth joining militancy is highest in 10 years (Indian Army data). 7. Indians Farmers suffered Worst Price Crash in 18 years (WPI Data). 8. Highest ever Cow related violence and Mob Lynchings on record after Modi became PM (India Spend Data). 9. India is now World's Second most Unequal Country (Global Wealth Report). 10. Indian Rupee was Asia's worst Performing Currency few weeks back and now recovering (Market Data). 11. India has become World's Third Worst Country in Environment Protection (EPI 2018). 12. First time in history of India, foreign funding and corruption is legalized (Finance Bill 2017). 13. Our current PM is the Least accountable Prime Minister in 70 years (First PM to give 0 press conferences). 14. First time in history of India, CBI vs CBI, RBI vs Govt, SC vs Govt fights happened because Modi wanted control of all democratic Institutions. 15. First time in the history of India, 4 Supreme Court judges gave a press conference to say ”Democracy is in Danger.” 16. First time in the history of India, top secret Defence documents stolen from Defence Ministry office (Rafale scam). 17. Intolerance and Religious Extremism is highest in 70 years (Personal observation because no data for this exists). 18. Indian Media is biased towards the party who pays them(Personal Observation). 19. First time in history of India, if you criticize our Govt, you will be labeled Anti-National. Biggest proof for this - Try to forward this message and Modi Bhakts around you will call you Anti-National. But we must not fear. None of what I said in this message is a Jumla. All the data given above is 100% verified FACTS. You can verify them yourself by doing a google search on any point.
Yashvir M.04/11/2019 04:16
What about that 50 year old so called young and dinamic dinast leader chutiya gandhi was saying modi gave anil ambani 30,000crores ?