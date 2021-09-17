back

When News Channels Aired Video Game Footage

Some Indian news channels showed these clips as exclusive proof of the situation in Afghanistan. But there was a big problem...

08/09/2021 4:42 PMupdated: 08/09/2021 4:44 PM
506 comments

  • Kartik M.
    3 days

    Brut India to the rescue, “Imran I lub u!!!

  • Syed H.
    3 days

    Astonished to see that an Indian channel is accepting their own mistake.

  • Muzaffar H.
    3 days

    Guys guys, Kabul Serina hotel has 2 floors 🙂 thank you for standing up for what is right!

  • Sardar W.
    4 days

    We knows 99.99 news from your country were based on false propaganda against Pakistan... shame on your media ..

  • Ahmad W.
    5 days

    “Normal day at office”

  • Bindiya K.
    17/09/2021 11:10

  • Azfar A.
    16/09/2021 18:52

    Noobs

  • Abdullah A.
    15/09/2021 21:42

    fake news, fake surgical strikes and Bollywood movies to win elections pity

  • Anwar J.
    15/09/2021 17:02

    This is called Dalali plz don't call them News Channel 🤣🤣

  • Rizwan M.
    15/09/2021 15:49

    Stupid nation stupid media stupid govt Results toilet less nation even toilet awareness movies being made Billions of dollars waste in Afghanistan

  • Sikander A.
    15/09/2021 07:30

    Why are they so dumb🤣🤣

  • Sher A.
    15/09/2021 00:47

    Hahahahahahhahahahahahahaha Joker media of India ..

  • Amjad M.
    14/09/2021 15:52

    If you want to see Maha-Cutia and dump/ Garbage news channels and their anchors 💩, just watch Endian news who even don't know how to bark 🐶on their enemies. Jesi audience wesay news 🤣

  • Y K.
    14/09/2021 11:34

    Godi medi🤣🤣

  • M U.
    14/09/2021 10:59

    Me Looking Fir Indians In The Comment Section

  • Fawad K.
    14/09/2021 10:58

    Poor Endians

  • Joseph D.
    14/09/2021 08:50

    That's why it's called Godi Modia 😂😂😂😂

  • Asad L.
    14/09/2021 08:31

    Indian so called news media were hungry to find something Against Pak and Afghan. At that moment, the graphical work was delivered and they catched that like a hungry dog.

  • Mojammal H.
    14/09/2021 06:51

    Indian media is the dimmest media in the world... the can do anything to get TRP