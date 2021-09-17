back
When News Channels Aired Video Game Footage
Some Indian news channels showed these clips as exclusive proof of the situation in Afghanistan. But there was a big problem...
08/09/2021 4:42 PMupdated: 08/09/2021 4:44 PM
- 251.2K
- 1.9K
- 572
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
506 comments
Kartik M.3 days
Brut India to the rescue, “Imran I lub u!!!
Syed H.3 days
Astonished to see that an Indian channel is accepting their own mistake.
Muzaffar H.3 days
Guys guys, Kabul Serina hotel has 2 floors 🙂 thank you for standing up for what is right!
Sardar W.4 days
We knows 99.99 news from your country were based on false propaganda against Pakistan... shame on your media ..
Ahmad W.5 days
“Normal day at office”
Bindiya K.17/09/2021 11:10
Sidharth Shukla last picture sketch for sale please contact me 🇵🇰
Bindiya K.17/09/2021 11:09
Please support my channel Tabee.fashion and Tabee.Colours Dua me yaad rkongy
Azfar A.16/09/2021 18:52
Noobs
Abdullah A.15/09/2021 21:42
fake news, fake surgical strikes and Bollywood movies to win elections pity
Anwar J.15/09/2021 17:02
This is called Dalali plz don't call them News Channel 🤣🤣
Rizwan M.15/09/2021 15:49
Stupid nation stupid media stupid govt Results toilet less nation even toilet awareness movies being made Billions of dollars waste in Afghanistan
Sikander A.15/09/2021 07:30
Why are they so dumb🤣🤣
Sher A.15/09/2021 00:47
Hahahahahahhahahahahahahaha Joker media of India ..
Amjad M.14/09/2021 15:52
If you want to see Maha-Cutia and dump/ Garbage news channels and their anchors 💩, just watch Endian news who even don't know how to bark 🐶on their enemies. Jesi audience wesay news 🤣
Y K.14/09/2021 11:34
Godi medi🤣🤣
M U.14/09/2021 10:59
Me Looking Fir Indians In The Comment Section
Fawad K.14/09/2021 10:58
Poor Endians
Joseph D.14/09/2021 08:50
That's why it's called Godi Modia 😂😂😂😂
Asad L.14/09/2021 08:31
Indian so called news media were hungry to find something Against Pak and Afghan. At that moment, the graphical work was delivered and they catched that like a hungry dog.
Mojammal H.14/09/2021 06:51
Indian media is the dimmest media in the world... the can do anything to get TRP