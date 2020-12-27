back

When People Stepped Up To Feed The Hungry

Protests and lockdown… 2020 saw it all. But some were always there to help and support the ones in need.

76 comments

  • Fahim U.
    13 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/218813061469291/posts/4426204610730094/?sfnsn=wiwspwawes&d=w&vh=e&funlid=u5daNxFMlgJWMweR

  • Daggupati B.
    15 hours

    God bless our farmers

  • Jaya K.
    2 days

    I oppose the lethargic attitude of the Government. Need just one hour to cancel new Farm Bill. Why the Government hesitate to withdraw. Because central Government least bother about Farmers & Public welfare. They focus only Ambani & Adani growth.

  • Ancy F.
    2 days

    Lol

  • Bull B.
    2 days

    This shows how unpopular Modi government has begun in such a short span of time,they thought by winning election by mass fraud on voters will be hidden by their mandir agendas,but alas,the collaboration of crony capitalism has been unmasked the devious plans to make India once again in chains of Big brothers a mbanis&Adanis, they've made elaborate arrangements to squeeze Indians once more.

  • Avneet V.
    2 days

    And are just 2% .. and proven to be the backbone of the country, always stand where there is injustice..

  • Daxesh D.
    2 days

    Suppose, if, some small trader will say that government must purchase my unsold Samosas, will government buy it? . Does government have 18 lakh crore to buy all that farmers produce? Is there any government on this which has done it? If I produce something which is not needed or wanted, who will buy it? How small traders or service providers are different from farmers in this matter? Markets run on demand and supply. It doesn't run on power equations. Questions of economics are beyond reach of politics or society. Problem on table X, cannot be cleaned by cleaning table Y.

  • Sushma M.
    2 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Jyotikant B.
    2 days

    Brahmans waiting to grab their land😭😭

  • Sabih K.
    2 days

    In UP and Bihar the APMC's have been dismantled. The farmer there hardly gets 800 rupees for his maize and 1000 rupees for his wheat. MSP of both is around 1850 and 1875 respectively. I wonder why Modi did not give the example of UP and Bihar when talking about the impact of removal of markets and introduction of private parties in these two states. And I think the farmers are missing an important aspect of these bills. If the government continues with PDS (as part of food security bill obligations) and does not purchase anything from the farmers during the season via FCI, then it will purchase the grains and pulses from the private parties that are holding stock. Thus the government will have to purchase at a price the private parties dictate and that may be higher than MSP. As it would not have its own procurement program via a debt ridden FCI, it will end up buying less for more and that will benefit the private parties. In fact that could become a legal way to transfer money to these private parties in the name of serving the poor. And that will be a win-win for Modi. He will tell the world that even when grains and pulses were at such high price, the government purchased it and gave it at a subsidized price to those who are below the poverty line.

  • Kalyan K.
    2 days

    Respect the sikh community for their selflessness. We have a small sikh community in Nepal and we are happy that we are more strong as Nepalese due to them ! jay guru nanak ! jay nepal !

  • Vijen S.
    3 days

    A very good deed by the skih community

  • Jay N.
    3 days

    They can keep doing it. Its a good way to feed the poor.

  • Sarcastic 2.
    3 days

    If I love my country I can’t let my people stay like this around road side.

  • Nicky P.
    3 days

    One people.

  • Badi B.
    3 days

    Picnic or protest. Life of rich farmers..🤣🤣

  • Khairul K.
    3 days

    The farmers should stay strong and United for a while longer, than you will see when there's no food to eat on people's tables than the politicians will fear.. I say to the farmers Mahatma Gandi went without food than surly then farmers can do this,, or stock their food and eat and relax ,, and surly when there's no food for general public and the rich and the politicians than the table will Turn in their favour.

  • Amirishetti S.
    3 days

    May God bless You farmer's ❤️🙏🙏

  • Meetu S.
    3 days

    Humanity wins over everything!!☮ Hope people share the same value thereafter.♾

  • Harish S.
    3 days

    SOCIALISM = KEEP BREEDING , KEEP ENCROACHING FOREST LANDS FOR AGRICULTURE , I AM WITH FORESTERS.

