Now Open: Mumbai’s Five-Star Biryani Stall
When People Stepped Up To Feed The Hungry
This Techie Feeds 2,000 People Daily
Is Your Honey Really Honey? Latest Revelations
How Idlis Helped Geeta Jaiswal Survive The Pandemic
Tamil Couple's "Tiny" Project Will Make You Hungry
https://www.facebook.com/218813061469291/posts/4426204610730094/?sfnsn=wiwspwawes&d=w&vh=e&funlid=u5daNxFMlgJWMweR
God bless our farmers
I oppose the lethargic attitude of the Government.
Need just one hour to cancel new Farm Bill. Why the Government hesitate to withdraw. Because central Government least bother about Farmers &
Public welfare. They focus only Ambani & Adani growth.
Lol
This shows how unpopular Modi government has begun in such a short span of time,they thought by winning election by mass fraud on voters will be hidden by their mandir agendas,but alas,the
collaboration of crony capitalism
has been unmasked the devious
plans to make India once again in chains of Big brothers a
mbanis&Adanis, they've made elaborate arrangements to squeeze Indians once more.
And are just 2% .. and proven to be the backbone of the country, always stand where there is injustice..
Suppose, if, some small trader will say that government must purchase my unsold Samosas, will government buy it?
.
Does government have 18 lakh crore to buy all that farmers produce?
Is there any government on this which has done it?
If I produce something which is not needed or wanted, who will buy it?
How small traders or service providers are different from farmers in this matter?
Markets run on demand and supply. It doesn't run on power equations.
Questions of economics are beyond reach of politics or society.
Problem on table X, cannot be cleaned by cleaning table Y.
🙏🙏🙏
Brahmans waiting to grab their land😭😭
In UP and Bihar the APMC's have been dismantled. The farmer there hardly gets 800 rupees for his maize and 1000 rupees for his wheat. MSP of both is around 1850 and 1875 respectively.
I wonder why Modi did not give the example of UP and Bihar when talking about the impact of removal of markets and introduction of private parties in these two states.
And I think the farmers are missing an important aspect of these bills. If the government continues with PDS (as part of food security bill obligations) and does not purchase anything from the farmers during the season via FCI, then it will purchase the grains and pulses from the private parties that are holding stock.
Thus the government will have to purchase at a price the private parties dictate and that may be higher than MSP. As it would not have its own procurement program via a debt ridden FCI, it will end up buying less for more and that will benefit the private parties. In fact that could become a legal way to transfer money to these private parties in the name of serving the poor. And that will be a win-win for Modi. He will tell the world that even when grains and pulses were at such high price, the government purchased it and gave it at a subsidized price to those who are below the poverty line.
Respect the sikh community for their selflessness. We have a small sikh community in Nepal and we are happy that we are more strong as Nepalese due to them ! jay guru nanak ! jay nepal !
A very good deed by the skih community
They can keep doing it. Its a good way to feed the poor.
If I love my country I can’t let my people stay like this around road side.
One people.
Picnic or protest. Life of rich farmers..🤣🤣
The farmers should stay strong and United for a while longer, than you will see when there's no food to eat on people's tables than the politicians will fear.. I say to the farmers Mahatma Gandi went without food than surly then farmers can do this,, or stock their food and eat and relax ,, and surly when there's no food for general public and the rich and the politicians than the table will Turn in their favour.
May God bless You farmer's ❤️🙏🙏
Humanity wins over everything!!☮
Hope people share the same value thereafter.♾
SOCIALISM = KEEP BREEDING , KEEP ENCROACHING FOREST LANDS FOR AGRICULTURE , I AM WITH FORESTERS.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
76 comments
Fahim U.13 hours
https://www.facebook.com/218813061469291/posts/4426204610730094/?sfnsn=wiwspwawes&d=w&vh=e&funlid=u5daNxFMlgJWMweR
Daggupati B.15 hours
God bless our farmers
Jaya K.2 days
I oppose the lethargic attitude of the Government. Need just one hour to cancel new Farm Bill. Why the Government hesitate to withdraw. Because central Government least bother about Farmers & Public welfare. They focus only Ambani & Adani growth.
Ancy F.2 days
Lol
Bull B.2 days
This shows how unpopular Modi government has begun in such a short span of time,they thought by winning election by mass fraud on voters will be hidden by their mandir agendas,but alas,the collaboration of crony capitalism has been unmasked the devious plans to make India once again in chains of Big brothers a mbanis&Adanis, they've made elaborate arrangements to squeeze Indians once more.
Avneet V.2 days
And are just 2% .. and proven to be the backbone of the country, always stand where there is injustice..
Daxesh D.2 days
Suppose, if, some small trader will say that government must purchase my unsold Samosas, will government buy it? . Does government have 18 lakh crore to buy all that farmers produce? Is there any government on this which has done it? If I produce something which is not needed or wanted, who will buy it? How small traders or service providers are different from farmers in this matter? Markets run on demand and supply. It doesn't run on power equations. Questions of economics are beyond reach of politics or society. Problem on table X, cannot be cleaned by cleaning table Y.
Sushma M.2 days
🙏🙏🙏
Jyotikant B.2 days
Brahmans waiting to grab their land😭😭
Sabih K.2 days
In UP and Bihar the APMC's have been dismantled. The farmer there hardly gets 800 rupees for his maize and 1000 rupees for his wheat. MSP of both is around 1850 and 1875 respectively. I wonder why Modi did not give the example of UP and Bihar when talking about the impact of removal of markets and introduction of private parties in these two states. And I think the farmers are missing an important aspect of these bills. If the government continues with PDS (as part of food security bill obligations) and does not purchase anything from the farmers during the season via FCI, then it will purchase the grains and pulses from the private parties that are holding stock. Thus the government will have to purchase at a price the private parties dictate and that may be higher than MSP. As it would not have its own procurement program via a debt ridden FCI, it will end up buying less for more and that will benefit the private parties. In fact that could become a legal way to transfer money to these private parties in the name of serving the poor. And that will be a win-win for Modi. He will tell the world that even when grains and pulses were at such high price, the government purchased it and gave it at a subsidized price to those who are below the poverty line.
Kalyan K.2 days
Respect the sikh community for their selflessness. We have a small sikh community in Nepal and we are happy that we are more strong as Nepalese due to them ! jay guru nanak ! jay nepal !
Vijen S.3 days
A very good deed by the skih community
Jay N.3 days
They can keep doing it. Its a good way to feed the poor.
Sarcastic 2.3 days
If I love my country I can’t let my people stay like this around road side.
Nicky P.3 days
One people.
Badi B.3 days
Picnic or protest. Life of rich farmers..🤣🤣
Khairul K.3 days
The farmers should stay strong and United for a while longer, than you will see when there's no food to eat on people's tables than the politicians will fear.. I say to the farmers Mahatma Gandi went without food than surly then farmers can do this,, or stock their food and eat and relax ,, and surly when there's no food for general public and the rich and the politicians than the table will Turn in their favour.
Amirishetti S.3 days
May God bless You farmer's ❤️🙏🙏
Meetu S.3 days
Humanity wins over everything!!☮ Hope people share the same value thereafter.♾
Harish S.3 days
SOCIALISM = KEEP BREEDING , KEEP ENCROACHING FOREST LANDS FOR AGRICULTURE , I AM WITH FORESTERS.