When Plastic Nearly Claimed Another Young Life

Crisis de agua en Jackson, Mississippi
¿Sabes que hay detrás de los aguacates chilenos que compras?
La razón detrás del gran apagón en Texas
Esculturas para bloquear las redes de pesca
Cómo la contaminación empeora la Covid-19 en Nueva Delhi
La Amazonia sigue en llamas
Good morning ☀️
Plenty of hornbills were spotted in this Gujarati village:
Munna M.12 hours
Rajesh S.3 days
Brut India4 days
Plenty of hornbills were spotted in this Gujarati village: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/vadodara/hornbills-flock-in-huge-numbers-near-jambughoda/articleshow/81177200.cms