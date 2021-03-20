back

When Plastic Nearly Claimed Another Young Life

This baby hornbill's leap of faith went very, very wrong.

20/03/2021 2:57 PM
  • 40.9K
  • 4

And even more

  1. 2:42

    Crisis de agua en Jackson, Mississippi

  2. 4:32

    ¿Sabes que hay detrás de los aguacates chilenos que compras?

  3. 2:04

    La razón detrás del gran apagón en Texas

  4. 3:58

    Esculturas para bloquear las redes de pesca

  5. 3:30

    Cómo la contaminación empeora la Covid-19 en Nueva Delhi

  6. 3:26

    La Amazonia sigue en llamas

3 comments

  • Munna M.
    12 hours

    http://bit.ly/3caquuY

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Good morning ☀️

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Plenty of hornbills were spotted in this Gujarati village: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/vadodara/hornbills-flock-in-huge-numbers-near-jambughoda/articleshow/81177200.cms

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.