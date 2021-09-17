back
When Security Guards Assaulted A Resident
These visuals from a swanky Noida apartment complex shocked many people, but why did the incident happen? TW: Some distressing visuals
13/09/2021 5:19 PMupdated: 13/09/2021 5:21 PM
24 comments
Tshuk T.17/09/2021 13:44
Even in Universities, the security guard of the academic vicinity act too boldly and kicks on the butts of international students. Too disgraceful. But Indian police who were trained to control the crime fuels with violence. 🤕🧐
Saurabh B.17/09/2021 13:02
Suresh did wrong thing first. Why he slapped guard? This is new India. Guards has their own respect. If a person is in good position it doesn't mean that he/she will treat others as an animal. Give respect and take respect simple 🙏
Vrishank T.17/09/2021 09:47
Abey ee toh ramashies akela hi pel dega jaise parsvnath mei kiya tha.
Yu W.17/09/2021 02:56
Its noida what else did you expect? 😂
Rajive K.16/09/2021 05:59
The Security Guard at most residential areas are: Paid less then minimum wages No timely payments No ESI and EPF No weekly off Long continuous duty upto 12 hours No toilet facilities around No breaks No amenities of tea water snacks Shabby uniforms No shelter from rain winter summer No registration under PSARA Asked to do do other menial or personal jobs and errands Treated badly by residents and visitors No off for holidays and festivals Yet we expect a lot from them and expect them not to be provoked
Amitha R.14/09/2021 12:37
Dont know the exact cause here but even if the security personnel were untrained the resident cannot be excused. We see such high handedness of residents in our gated community. They attack the gaurds,use abusive language against them refuse to follow rules. The security is doing their job and have to answer not only their bosses but the associationmembers. Feel sad for them. Residents have a platform to address their issues but still love to take the law into their own hands.
Samuel D.14/09/2021 12:01
The job of every security guard is a very important matter of concern. Be it the security guards at a Bank, or a Mall, or a Office Building, or a Residential Society/Area, or anywhere else, we must respect them. Their job is to ensure the safety and security of that place, they are also given the responsibility to take care of any disturbances and any potential threats that may occur. They risk their lives, they stand in one place for hours all throughout the year, be it summer, monsoon or winter. They earn very little in compared to us, which may categorise them to being from a much lower Social Status than us, but they are also humans, and they are working for their loved ones. Just because they earn less than 10k a month and just because they are seen in the same uniform everyday at the same place doesn't mean anyone can raise their hands on them. Having that said, yes I do understand that a lot of times they may not be found doing their duties properly, they may cause some trouble some issues, but please don't take matters into your own hands and get physical with them. Take legal necessary actions, deduct fines from their salaries, and similar other legal ways to deal with the matter. From the comment section I see a lot of people are pointing out to the name of the State, i.e. U.P. where this happened, and people are naming other states as well and then steering the whole thing towards an unnecessary political way, this is really unnecessary guys. Please don't stretch all this to a political area. This is Impractical and Illogical. No point of bringing politics into this, my humble request to you all, please, the next time if you see such occurance near you, please try to stop it, don't face such incidents with fist fights, be responsible guys. Jai Hind 🙏🏼🇮🇳❤️
Mk S.14/09/2021 08:58
Peter L.14/09/2021 07:05
The peaceful Hindus believe the Taliban are violent.
Harsha T.14/09/2021 04:49
Yes they're paid way too less,like extremely less! Can you imagine surviving with 8-10k!
Jayashree P.14/09/2021 04:09
Reaidents also need to be trained to treat the guards with empathy and stop looking down upon them They need to be less arrogant and stop treating the guards like personal servants. We must never forget that our lives and belongings are safe because of these guys. Be firm, lay down rules, ensure compliance by all means both for guards and residents
Asrit K.14/09/2021 03:07
Nowadays very enormous things are happening security gaurd is beaten by the residents people Police are beaten by public These are things happening vise versa What is this going in our whole world
Milan R.14/09/2021 02:38
Its UP...... Are you really surprised??? UP, Haryana, Bihar, MP, Chattisgarh.... these are the states where all the filth of the country is concentrated... these states are the reason Modi is PM.... are you really surprised???
Muhāmmad N.14/09/2021 00:57
Might be Ex gaurakshaks .. refreshing their skills !
Hervé F.13/09/2021 20:17
The problem of inexpérimented guards, low payed who work a lot of with not many free time is in a lot of countries, not only in India.
Uche U.13/09/2021 19:53
Now, imagine if you were a woman living there. Smh.
Rajesh S.13/09/2021 19:15
Daily needs is essential to every human being and you can not live without it ❤️
Sandeep S.13/09/2021 18:15
Just shame on Noida administration
Tenet T.13/09/2021 18:02
Just a normal day in U.P.
Umair J.13/09/2021 17:39
And Indian are worried about violence going in Afghanistan. Get your house in order first. 🇮🇳💁🏻♂️