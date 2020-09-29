back

When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

After losing his eyesight in a bomb explosion, this man found solace in music. Then one day, his hero, the late SP Balasubrahmanyam dropped by for a singalong. The singer passed away last week after complications with the coronavirus.

29/09/2020 8:27 AM
  • 1.5m
  • 583

439 comments

  • Chandra S.
    2 hours

    Balu garu...no words meeru paduthumty.🥺awesome.miss u balu garu 🙏

  • Akila V.
    3 hours

    I really miss u so much sir Return if possible sir

  • ഷാരോൺ ഗ.
    3 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Ravi H.
    3 hours

    Please come back sir . miss u sir tears

  • Yousafali M.
    3 hours

    Sp was great man with kindness and sympathy, homage to great singer

  • Mayank
    3 hours

    ❤️

  • Bala S.
    3 hours

    A Large Hearted Legend who Comforts his fan. We Love You SPB sir 🙏🙏🙏

  • Sushma N.
    3 hours

    Love u sir

  • Mangesh K.
    4 hours

    🙌

  • Naveen K.
    4 hours

    SPB sir u will long live still music lives in this world especially in INDIAN history future always

  • Rakesh K.
    4 hours

    Eranthu pokumbothu thaan ellarukkume antha uyirendra jyothi unara mudiyuthu.

  • Manjari M.
    4 hours

    🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏

  • Malvena M.
    5 hours

    😭

  • Rajitha H.
    5 hours

    Iam person who loves to listen the spb sir songs 24/7 sir it's very unfortunate for me to miss u sir but you live in my heart sir we have lost a person with pure heart

  • Tecla S.
    5 hours

    Feel so blessed to see this!missed him deeply

  • Suchitra R.
    5 hours

    What a kind and wonderful human being! 🙏 There will never be another SPB...😭

  • Asmita M.
    5 hours

    These people, like him they justify the human life..♥️

  • Jyothilal S.
    6 hours

    What a great legend...we all will miss his charming smile ... Such a humble and down to earth person 💖.. May your soul rest in peace 🙏

  • KN M.
    6 hours

    This world never forget u r memories...🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Kiran K.
    6 hours

    I cried like hell after watching this video. Love you SPB SIR

