back
When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan
After losing his eyesight in a bomb explosion, this man found solace in music. Then one day, his hero, the late SP Balasubrahmanyam dropped by for a singalong. The singer passed away last week after complications with the coronavirus.
29/09/2020 8:27 AM
- 1.5m
- 28.8k
- 583
439 comments
Chandra S.2 hours
Balu garu...no words meeru paduthumty.🥺awesome.miss u balu garu 🙏
Akila V.3 hours
I really miss u so much sir Return if possible sir
ഷാരോൺ ഗ.3 hours
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ravi H.3 hours
Please come back sir . miss u sir tears
Yousafali M.3 hours
Sp was great man with kindness and sympathy, homage to great singer
Mayank3 hours
❤️
Bala S.3 hours
A Large Hearted Legend who Comforts his fan. We Love You SPB sir 🙏🙏🙏
Sushma N.3 hours
Love u sir
Mangesh K.4 hours
🙌
Naveen K.4 hours
SPB sir u will long live still music lives in this world especially in INDIAN history future always
Rakesh K.4 hours
Eranthu pokumbothu thaan ellarukkume antha uyirendra jyothi unara mudiyuthu.
Manjari M.4 hours
🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏
Malvena M.5 hours
😭
Rajitha H.5 hours
Iam person who loves to listen the spb sir songs 24/7 sir it's very unfortunate for me to miss u sir but you live in my heart sir we have lost a person with pure heart
Tecla S.5 hours
Feel so blessed to see this!missed him deeply
Suchitra R.5 hours
What a kind and wonderful human being! 🙏 There will never be another SPB...😭
Asmita M.5 hours
These people, like him they justify the human life..♥️
Jyothilal S.6 hours
What a great legend...we all will miss his charming smile ... Such a humble and down to earth person 💖.. May your soul rest in peace 🙏
KN M.6 hours
This world never forget u r memories...🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Kiran K.6 hours
I cried like hell after watching this video. Love you SPB SIR