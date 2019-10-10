When The Army And Kashmiris Played Friendly Matches

In this game of polo played in 1935, the Kashmiri team led by its Maharaja handed a massive defeat to the Army polo team. 🏇🏽
10 comments
Rajat S.10/15/2019 09:32
Its maxalashmi race course Mumbai
Ajitsahoo B.10/14/2019 14:21
44435
Shubhra S.10/14/2019 14:18
Kya us time pr bhi video recording hua Krti thi🤔
Mohsin K.10/13/2019 05:45
Jammu Kashmir will be independent again from occupation, Long Live State of Jammu Kashmir
Ricky S.10/10/2019 06:05
Polo was invented in India...
Usman A.10/10/2019 05:59
Later in 1947 India invaded and Occupied Jammu Kashmir after getting own freedom form Britain.
ZaIn K.10/10/2019 05:55
When Pakistan and India name was , the name of &kashmir exists.
Gaurav R.10/10/2019 05:35
As usual liberal brut will dig up history and find out that 1 game where army lost to Kashmir . But don’t worry . Now army is beating the shit out of Kashmiris 😂😂😂
Raghavendra G.10/10/2019 05:12
Today there is no hindus in vally, already they killed lacs of hindus in vally and demanding islamic kashmir.
Ayon S.10/10/2019 05:09
💙