back

When Two Vipers And A Cobra Fell In A Well

This mating ritual went wrong in quite a few ways...

13/02/2021 5:27 AM
  • 257K
  • 45

And even more

  1. 2:56

    The dark reality behind this viral video of pandas

  2. 3:08

    1 year after the bushfires, Australia is picking up the pieces

  3. 5:25

    The life of Betty White

  4. 3:20

    DRC: six rangers killed at protected national park

  5. 4:14

    Can dogs communicate through buttons?

  6. 3:14

    Minkgate: Denmark kills 17 million mink to stop COVID mutation

32 comments

  • Harshit S.
    11 hours

    Kings

  • Niraj T.
    a day

    All's well that ends in a well😂😂😂... However gr8 job by the men...👍👍👍

  • Senthil B.
    2 days

    Great work...

  • Harshavardhan D.
    3 days

    Happy Valentine's day snakes

  • Vanitha S.
    3 days

    🤔🤔🤔

  • Shibasis B.
    3 days

    Baburam Sapure 🐍

  • Lakshya R.
    3 days

    Love 🐍

  • Sunish S.
    3 days

    Brave Effort ..👌👌👍👍👌👌

  • Rakesh P.
    3 days

    Great work by the rescuers🙏🙏🙏.........Russell's Vipers are beautiful 😍😍😍😍

  • Priya S.
    4 days

    Brave bhai great

  • Saurabh A.
    4 days

    Publicity stunt captued for trp ..gr 8 gng Brut

  • Parag J.
    4 days

    Great Efforts.

  • Charushila K.
    4 days

    😦😦😦😦

  • Omkar S.
    4 days

    💥💥✌✌

  • অর্থহীন শ.
    4 days

    This is Old report

  • Fraz A.
    4 days

    Bravo ❤️

  • Anushka D.
    4 days

    Great job🙌🙌🙏

  • Utkarsh K.
    4 days

    Good job👍

  • Kamal S.
    4 days

    Braveheart

  • Kartik S.
    4 days

    v daring job 👍🙏

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.