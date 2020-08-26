back
When Vidya Balan Explained The Pride Parade To Her Family
Shakuntala Devi was unquestioningly a maths genius. But her acute logic made her make progressive calculations that were revolutionary at the time! Vidya Balan, who plays Devi in an Amazon Prime Video's biopic, reveals Devi's hidden talent.
08/26/2020 10:49 AM
- 154.6k
- 1.5k
- 15
14 comments
J P.5 days
Super
Daniel S.09/04/2020 09:39
Vikat ganesh will rule!
Hanumantappa S.09/02/2020 16:29
good one.
Mohammad A.08/29/2020 14:15
Kadd ha bambad ba karte ha
Nelson J.08/28/2020 18:53
Movie is not upto the expectation
Bihari N.08/28/2020 17:58
Manne to na dekhi
Tooba R.08/28/2020 01:10
Oh God wasted such precious minutes of my life utter rubbish!!! 🤪🤪
Bashir I.08/27/2020 00:31
hotel module
Madhavi S.08/27/2020 00:30
बहुत over acting की है हर बात पर बेवजह हँसी है... फ़िल्म में उस पार्ट को ज़्यादा दिखाया गया है जो नहीं दिखाना चाहिए.. पर्सनल relations पर इतना फ़ोकस करने की ज़रूरत नहीं थी वो एक महान गणितज्ञ थी उसी पर फ़ोकस ज़्यादा करना चाहिए था.. हमारे यहाँ बायोपिक ढंग से बना ही नहीं सकता, गाने डालेंगे क्या ज़रूरत है..? Hollywood से सीखना चाहिए.. वे कहानी में खिलवाड़ नहीं करते जैसा है उसी प्रकार उसका व्यक्तित्व दिखाते हैं... मुझे शकुंतला film देखकर निराशा हुई.. कितनी शानदार बन सकती थी..
Bashir I.08/27/2020 00:27
Madhu videos
DrParul S.08/26/2020 18:17
Movie doesnt do the justice to the genius that shakuntala deviji was truly . Movie has just been dramatised to be sold under the name of shakuntala deviji
Jaana M.08/26/2020 13:07
She is just perfect and one of the best actress in the industry Kudos to her... 😉
Shuchi S.08/26/2020 12:14
You(meaning the team that made the film and that includes the lead actress but not her alone) use her book on homosexuality to sell the film here, but barely touch on this in the film. Come on ya. Marketing gimmick hai na bas.
Ismail W.08/26/2020 12:13
I would love to watch her in any role, she will do justice perfectly well. Hope the character will have some laughter scenes. I love her laughter.❤❤❤