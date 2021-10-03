back

When You Fall Hard For Indian Food

This couple from America can't stop drooling over Indian food... and it all started with lamb vindaloo. Ling and Lamb

03/10/2021 4:27 PM
  • 195.2K
  • 64

    41 comments

    • Danny W.
      4 days

      Vindaloo is actually portugese not Indian

    • Aravind K.
      7 days

      I think there are many food bloggers especially having Indian food like Dale Philip, Volpe where are you etc.,

    • Hassan I.
      06/10/2021 13:16

      India has many more such amazing dishes and cuisines... Lip Smacking , Finger licking , Mouth Watering Dishes..... Keep trying more and u won't regret it...

    • Authurine N.
      06/10/2021 08:11

      No. Jamaica 🇯🇲 have the best food..go try it💃

    • Sapna P.
      05/10/2021 13:49

      No doubt about it 😀best food in the world

    • Mahima R.
      05/10/2021 08:37

      Dekh bhai.

    • Neil L.
      05/10/2021 03:50

      These seem like dishes which are not Indian, Vindaloo is Goan/Portuguese, Butter Chicken is Mughlai... He shouldve tried south Indian dishes like Chicken Sukka with appam/Neer Dosa, Erachi fry, Meen moile and steamed rice.

    • Ben Jackson
      05/10/2021 03:00

    • Sudarshan P.
      05/10/2021 02:52

      Thank you man for our food🙏🙏

    • Guru R.
      05/10/2021 02:07

      Thank u both for your love for indian food ....

    • Dameshuwa D.
      05/10/2021 01:34

      Indian food are unique in nature from different states.

    • Procheto D.
      04/10/2021 15:11

      India = Views .

    • Hervé F.
      04/10/2021 12:08

      I'm French and i love Indian food. I can't wait to visit India and taste the Indian food from India.

    • DrAnita C.
      04/10/2021 08:34

      no doubt this youtubers are making money but they are promoting our food by praising it freely.

    • Joydeep A.
      04/10/2021 08:15

      Vindaloo is a Goan Dish inspired from the Portuguese cuisine. This is exactly what India is about - a melting pot of cuisines and culture. We have taken so many things from people who came to visit our land and made it into "ours" - that the Indianized version outshone the original! Cheers to 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳!

    • Iyswarya L.
      04/10/2021 07:53

      I just love this video.. the reaction he gives when he first tried the food.. is just so awesome and heartfelt..

    • Bharath A.
      04/10/2021 06:46

      If not people at least food are making us proud 😁😁

    • Shraddha G.
      04/10/2021 06:33

      🤣🤣😍😍

    • Rone P.
      04/10/2021 05:50

      So sweet

    • Seema M.
      04/10/2021 04:55

      That's the magic of Indian food🍲🍛 😋

