When You Fall Hard For Indian Food

41 comments
Danny W.4 days
Vindaloo is actually portugese not Indian
Aravind K.7 days
I think there are many food bloggers especially having Indian food like Dale Philip, Volpe where are you etc.,
Hassan I.06/10/2021 13:16
India has many more such amazing dishes and cuisines... Lip Smacking , Finger licking , Mouth Watering Dishes..... Keep trying more and u won't regret it...
Authurine N.06/10/2021 08:11
No. Jamaica 🇯🇲 have the best food..go try it💃
Sapna P.05/10/2021 13:49
No doubt about it 😀best food in the world
Mahima R.05/10/2021 08:37
Dekh bhai.
Neil L.05/10/2021 03:50
These seem like dishes which are not Indian, Vindaloo is Goan/Portuguese, Butter Chicken is Mughlai... He shouldve tried south Indian dishes like Chicken Sukka with appam/Neer Dosa, Erachi fry, Meen moile and steamed rice.
Ben Jackson05/10/2021 03:00
Sudarshan P.05/10/2021 02:52
Thank you man for our food🙏🙏
Guru R.05/10/2021 02:07
Thank u both for your love for indian food ....
Dameshuwa D.05/10/2021 01:34
Indian food are unique in nature from different states.
Procheto D.04/10/2021 15:11
India = Views .
Hervé F.04/10/2021 12:08
I'm French and i love Indian food. I can't wait to visit India and taste the Indian food from India.
DrAnita C.04/10/2021 08:34
no doubt this youtubers are making money but they are promoting our food by praising it freely.
Joydeep A.04/10/2021 08:15
Vindaloo is a Goan Dish inspired from the Portuguese cuisine. This is exactly what India is about - a melting pot of cuisines and culture. We have taken so many things from people who came to visit our land and made it into "ours" - that the Indianized version outshone the original! Cheers to 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳!
Iyswarya L.04/10/2021 07:53
I just love this video.. the reaction he gives when he first tried the food.. is just so awesome and heartfelt..
Bharath A.04/10/2021 06:46
If not people at least food are making us proud 😁😁
Shraddha G.04/10/2021 06:33
🤣🤣😍😍
Rone P.04/10/2021 05:50
So sweet
Seema M.04/10/2021 04:55
That's the magic of Indian food🍲🍛 😋