When You Struggle With 'Long Covid'

On paper, they tested negative for Covid-19 long ago. But in real life, these Indian villagers are still living a nightmare...

09/10/2021 5:27 AM
  • 26.6K
  • 2

2 comments

  • Brut India
    5 days

    According to a study, Long Covid has more than 200 symptoms, of which the most common were fatigue, post-exertional malaise -- worsening of symptoms after physical or mental exertion -- and cognitive dysfunction, often called brain fog. Of the diverse range of symptoms, others included visual hallucinations, tremors, itchy skin, changes to the menstrual cycle, sexual dysfunction, heart palpitations, bladder control issues, shingles, memory loss, blurred vision, diarrhoea, and tinnitus. More here: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/long-covid-has-more-than-200-symptoms-study-11626347359608.html

  • Koh G.
    5 days

    I wonder long Covid patients contract Covid-19 virus before or after their vaccination

