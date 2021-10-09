back
When You Struggle With 'Long Covid'
On paper, they tested negative for Covid-19 long ago. But in real life, these Indian villagers are still living a nightmare...
09/10/2021 5:27 AM
2 comments
Brut India5 days
According to a study, Long Covid has more than 200 symptoms, of which the most common were fatigue, post-exertional malaise -- worsening of symptoms after physical or mental exertion -- and cognitive dysfunction, often called brain fog. Of the diverse range of symptoms, others included visual hallucinations, tremors, itchy skin, changes to the menstrual cycle, sexual dysfunction, heart palpitations, bladder control issues, shingles, memory loss, blurred vision, diarrhoea, and tinnitus. More here: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/long-covid-has-more-than-200-symptoms-study-11626347359608.html
Koh G.5 days
I wonder long Covid patients contract Covid-19 virus before or after their vaccination