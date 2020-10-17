back

Where Are The Orphaned Rhinos of Kaziranga?

These baby rhinos have found an unlikely mom... 🦏 ❤️️

17/10/2020 2:57 PM
  • 68.8K
  • 11

6 comments

  • Mannu A.
    11 hours

    Kajiranga bata samrakshana ma lageko harulai

  • Reuben B.
    3 days

    Such NGO'S are under Government crosshairs for supposedly FERA violations and Foreign Funding issues today.

  • Abhishek V.
    3 days

    i hope the Indian Bustard can also be brought back from the brink of extinction like the did for Indian Rhinos.

  • Molly M.
    4 days

    What happened to the mom rhinos?

  • Amardeep S.
    4 days

    Rhinos are shy and beautiful creatures...... had the good fortune of seeing a few in pobitro wildlife sanctuary in guwahati. May the indian rhino population grow to abundance

  • Nikhil V.
    4 days

    Goodnight Godbless you allover the world

