Where Did The Coronavirus Come From?
The "Wuhan lab-leak" theory about the coronavirus's origin was once spouted mostly by conspiracy theorists. But over the past few months, it is being taken more seriously. Here's how that happened.
03/06/2021 3:22 PM
74 comments
Naina C.a day
I think it's from the Lab..bats has been in existence since Dinasour time...it's human who poke it and extracted it...looking at China history they're willing to kill their own people to gain benefit
Tariq W.2 days
India 🇮🇳 and Modi got it all wrong and they paid a huge price for it. Hundreds died in India 🇮🇳 due to Modi’s miscalculations and not being ready for the second wave of the pandemic. That being their own fault. It’s easy to point fingers on others but it’s about time that India 🇮🇳 need to focus on the origin of COVID-19 in India 🇮🇳 rather than any where else and focus on the the care of its citizens.
Krish V.2 days
I think, as such virus maybe a natural one but China intentionally allowed it to spread to other nations. #1 To damage other economies after experiencing how tough it is to contain the pandemic. #2 so that China doesn't lose out to other nations. #3 Create opportunity to impose cost on Anti China nations And attempt a coercion.
Juneonabeat X.2 days
Finding the truth is like watching horror movies... U r near but the truth is hidden.
Sherry S.3 days
Even if it originated in a Chinese lab what can the world do now....!!! What can they do
Sadhitra B.3 days
We will only survive 17 more years 😁
P S.3 days
if no country is courageous enough to make a move against China in the UN!!! then just shut up....how does it matter whether it came from lab or from the wild??
Atish G.3 days
WW3 is already on gear up 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥...
Noel D.3 days
Honestly if it is a human made virus. The person responsible for it will have gr8 trouble in hell. God has made such a beautiful world. Instead of embracing it if someone does to show that they have a greater power to overcome everyone.People have lost their loved ones who did not deserve to die before their time because of human error.
Yatin S.3 days
If it wasn't a plan demic.. How did it effectively spread across the globe
Tina T.3 days
It came from China
Meer S.3 days
Worst part is we will never know the truth.
Patanjali B.3 days
Barbad kar diya chutiya sala..
Sayed Z.3 days
No doubt it is Man made disaster, willingly or unwillingly. People have been eating different animals for long time didn't come across such a virus transmission from animals to humans. It is something a bird out of cage and you can't catch it....
Waqar L.3 days
Good one sided piece of sh*t. Where is you mentioning first detection of Corona viruses in Spain in Sept 2019 in samples from Apr 2019. Why didn't you mentioned initially China accused USA military persons who were there in Nov 2019 for spreading virus and later on retreating the news. Why you don't say you are Indian and hate China anyways and want to put all blame on China for 3rd wave. Even when it was pretty clear negligence was from authority when they start attaching with flu, later on claiming 60% of population already have antibodies.. and this news is to divert the attention and nobody in the world is now looking for it's origin after WHO stated, non human origin of the virus.
Manish B.3 days
One doesn't need to be a virologist or scientist to understand a simple logic that how come the Wuhan virus can spread to the entire world but not to other parts of China especially their manufacturing hubs? Chinese have been known to eat anything which moves and not recently but from centuries. Why did this outbreak happened in 2020 at the peak of trade war ? This Bat cover up theory is BS, was simply borrowed from the movie Contagion. There was a massive vaccine campaign in all of China except Wuhan in 2019 to fight against "TB". Now it is clear it was not TB. They kept Wuhan under lock down to convey this msg to entire world that Lock down is the solution to fight against COVID. Thus achieving their target of devastating manufacturing capability and thus economy of all rival nations.
Rudra C.4 days
China...Wuhan...Whatever money they spend .. That's the truth
Sonya S.4 days
Perfect bio chemical weapon made to become the super power..that no-one would have evidence off🙄
Syed S.4 days
Chinese Virus !!!
Shagufta A.4 days
China u ruined the world