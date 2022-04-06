back
Where does India stand on the Bucha massacre?
India issued their strongest statement on Russia’s actions following its invasion of Ukraine … without ever mentioning Russia. ⚠️: Images can be distressing
06/04/2022 5:15 PM
- 11.8K
- 180
- 20
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
17 comments
Mike B.3 hours
I am fraid , Putin is evil
Farooqui M.4 hours
Nato forces had been killing civilians for decades long but no outrage. It must be American who are killing civilians and doing propoganda against Putin by the way they control media
Áhmád À.4 hours
World actor of the year volodymyr good job
Akshay G.5 hours
India is helpless ,cannot take a stance ,these talks are gimmicks
Sham D.7 hours
What india doing in kashmir?
Danish J.7 hours
Support my ass your committing the genocide against Muslims across India and occupied Kashmir bloody movie like Kashmir files not going to hide your hideous face from the world.
Md S.7 hours
US blackwater terrorists must have done it, to implicate Russia. Same pattern of killing found in Falluja (Iraq) where city streets was ridden with brutally killed peoples during American terrorists assault on the city. Ukraine atrocities clearly have blackwater imprint...! Highly condemnable...
Abed A.7 hours
Long live putin
Ajit P.8 hours
India never said Russia did it
Urusa C.8 hours
Great 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Apne yahan jo Ghareebon ki mob lynchings hoti hain unn hatyaon ke liye kya kiya?????? Nityanand jaise paakhandi jo dharmguru ke naam pe kalank hai uss ke atankwadi bayanbazi pe kya karenge aap????? 🙄
Dibakar G.8 hours
India's stance is good in current crisis. Let them put sanctions on India too. We can still survive like past. If India China Russia get closer and reat of Asia then Western world even does not exist for us. We actually never need West but they need us more.
Vish S.8 hours
I don't think so that India even taken the name of Russia or said anything against Russia.
Asif I.8 hours
Bolay tou India ka bapu.. America
Sutar T.8 hours
Looks like Modis commission got cancelled
Sachin F.8 hours
Just when Russia told india to pay the pending bills they changed the game
Lali B.8 hours
After learning the history Russia is all we have
Hafiz F.8 hours
Oh