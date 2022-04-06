back

Where does India stand on the Bucha massacre?

India issued their strongest statement on Russia’s actions following its invasion of Ukraine … without ever mentioning Russia. ⚠️: Images can be distressing

06/04/2022 5:15 PM
  • 11.8K
  • 20

17 comments

  • Mike B.
    3 hours

    I am fraid , Putin is evil

  • Farooqui M.
    4 hours

    Nato forces had been killing civilians for decades long but no outrage. It must be American who are killing civilians and doing propoganda against Putin by the way they control media

  • Áhmád À.
    4 hours

    World actor of the year volodymyr good job

  • Akshay G.
    5 hours

    India is helpless ,cannot take a stance ,these talks are gimmicks

  • Sham D.
    7 hours

    What india doing in kashmir?

  • Danish J.
    7 hours

    Support my ass your committing the genocide against Muslims across India and occupied Kashmir bloody movie like Kashmir files not going to hide your hideous face from the world.

  • Md S.
    7 hours

    US blackwater terrorists must have done it, to implicate Russia. Same pattern of killing found in Falluja (Iraq) where city streets was ridden with brutally killed peoples during American terrorists assault on the city. Ukraine atrocities clearly have blackwater imprint...! Highly condemnable...

  • Abed A.
    7 hours

    Long live putin

  • Ajit P.
    8 hours

    India never said Russia did it

  • Urusa C.
    8 hours

    Great 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Apne yahan jo Ghareebon ki mob lynchings hoti hain unn hatyaon ke liye kya kiya?????? Nityanand jaise paakhandi jo dharmguru ke naam pe kalank hai uss ke atankwadi bayanbazi pe kya karenge aap????? 🙄

  • Dibakar G.
    8 hours

    India's stance is good in current crisis. Let them put sanctions on India too. We can still survive like past. If India China Russia get closer and reat of Asia then Western world even does not exist for us. We actually never need West but they need us more.

  • Vish S.
    8 hours

    I don't think so that India even taken the name of Russia or said anything against Russia.

  • Asif I.
    8 hours

    Bolay tou India ka bapu.. America

  • Sutar T.
    8 hours

    Looks like Modis commission got cancelled

  • Sachin F.
    8 hours

    Just when Russia told india to pay the pending bills they changed the game

  • Lali B.
    8 hours

    After learning the history Russia is all we have

  • Hafiz F.
    8 hours

    Oh

